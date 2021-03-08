All of the Iconic 2021 Critics Choice Red Carpet Looks You Missed

While most of the world was glued to their screens amidst the shocking Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there was in fact another virtual awards show airing. The 26th Critics Choice Awards took place last night, hosted by Taye Diggs, to recognize the season's most prestigious films, like Mank, which led in nominations with 12 nods, followed by Minari with 10.

And while the red carpet was, once again, practically brought to you by Instagram, there were some iconic looks from Amanda Seyfried's bow tie to Zendaya's voluminous bright red-orange skirt. We're also still daydreaming about two looks in particular: Regina King's dark blue, sequined Versace Atelier gown, and Anya Taylor-Joy's berry Dior dress — which too 200 hours to make.

Read on for our favorite looks from last night's show.

