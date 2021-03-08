All of the Iconic 2021 Critics Choice Red Carpet Looks You Missed

By Tessa Petak Mar 08, 2021 @ 8:45 am
Credit: Elizabeth Stewart/Instagram

While most of the world was glued to their screens amidst the shocking Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there was in fact another virtual awards show airing. The 26th Critics Choice Awards took place last night, hosted by Taye Diggs, to recognize the season's most prestigious films, like Mank, which led in nominations with 12 nods, followed by Minari with 10.

And while the red carpet was, once again, practically brought to you by Instagram, there were some iconic looks from Amanda Seyfried's bow tie to Zendaya's voluminous bright red-orange skirt. We're also still daydreaming about two looks in particular: Regina King's dark blue, sequined Versace Atelier gown, and Anya Taylor-Joy's berry Dior dress — which too 200 hours to make

Read on for our favorite looks from last night's show.

RELATED: Every Incredible Look From the 2021 Golden Globes

Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Andra Day

In custom Prada and Chopard Jewelry

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Julia Garner

In Christopher John Rogers

3 of 8

Ashley Park

In Versace

Advertisement

4 of 8

Zendaya

In Valentino Haute Couture and Bulgari

5 of 8

Anya Taylor-Joy

In Dior

6 of 8

Yara Shahidi

In Dior. Hair by Nikki Nelms for Maui Moisture.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Cynthia Erivo

In Vera Wang and Tiffany & Co. earrings and rings.

8 of 8

Amanda Seyfried

In Miu Miu and Jaeger-LeCoultre

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Tessa Petak