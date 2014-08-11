Teen Choice Awards 2014: See All the Hottest Looks!

It may be summer vacation for most teens across the nation (wardrobe translation: relaxed weekend wear), but for the young Hollywood set last night (Sunday, Aug. 10), the Teen Choice Awards was just the reason to get dolled up.

Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and hosted by Tyler Posey and Sarah Hyland, the awards show drew an attractive bevy of bold-faced names, including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Odeya Rush, Chloe Grace Moretz and Kendall Jenner (with sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian in tow). And as if a breath of fresh air, most starlets ditched the staid red carpet gowns with outfits that read light and summer-y.

See all the best looks from the Teen Choice Awards red carpet in our gallery!

Matching sets were particularly "in," especially when they bared a strategic slice of toned belly. See: Taylor Swift (above, left) in a Novis cropped melon green top with A-line skirt. The key to checking the match-y feel? Relaxed, nearly un-styled strands.

The actress Chloe Grace Moretz (above, center) also worked a coordinated look, although she gave hers a twist with a daring tube top and complementary pieces and prints, all from the Valentino Resort 2015 collection.

Meanwhile Kendall Jenner (above, right) gave summer fashion a different spin. With accentuated brows and nude lip, the model looked impressively polished in tailored trousers with sheer side panels and a draped silk top. White hot!

