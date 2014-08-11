Teen Choice Awards 2014: See All the Hottest Looks!

Bee Shapiro
Aug 10, 2014 @ 10:24 pm

It may be summer vacation for most teens across the nation (wardrobe translation: relaxed weekend wear), but for the young Hollywood set last night (Sunday, Aug. 10), the Teen Choice Awards was just the reason to get dolled up.

Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and hosted by Tyler Posey and Sarah Hyland, the awards show drew an attractive bevy of bold-faced names, including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Odeya Rush, Chloe Grace Moretz and Kendall Jenner (with sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian in tow). And as if a breath of fresh air, most starlets ditched the staid red carpet gowns with outfits that read light and summer-y.

See all the best looks from the Teen Choice Awards red carpet in our gallery!

Matching sets were particularly "in," especially when they bared a strategic slice of toned belly. See: Taylor Swift (above, left) in a Novis cropped melon green top with A-line skirt. The key to checking the match-y feel? Relaxed, nearly un-styled strands.

The actress Chloe Grace Moretz (above, center) also worked a coordinated look, although she gave hers a twist with a daring tube top and complementary pieces and prints, all from the Valentino Resort 2015 collection.

Meanwhile Kendall Jenner (above, right) gave summer fashion a different spin. With accentuated brows and nude lip, the model looked impressively polished in tailored trousers with sheer side panels and a draped silk top. White hot!

1 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

TAYLOR SWIFT

Swift in a Novis crop top and skirt with EFFY Jewelry earrings, an IVY ring, and Charlotte Olympia sandals.

2 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

ODEYA RUSH

Rush in Monique Lhuillier.

3 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty

NINA DOBREV

Dobrev in Vionnet with a Michael Michael Kors clutch, David Yurman earrings, an Ippolita ring, and pink Kurt Geiger pumps.

4 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

LUCY HALE

Hale in Dior with jewelry by EF Collection, Graziela Gems, Melinda Maria, and EFFY Jewelry, Michael Michael Kors clutch, and Brian Atwood sandals.

5 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Selena Gomez

Gomez in Saint Laurent with Jennifer Meyer earrings, and Miu Miu pumps.

6 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty

Kylie Jenner

Jenner in Sass & Bide.

7 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

Jenner in Oriett Domenech.

8 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian in Balmain.

9 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld

Steinfeld in Elie Saab with jewelry by Vita Fede, Graziela Gems, and EFFY Jewelry, and Casadei pumps.

10 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Shailene Woodley

Woodley in an asymmetrical Peter Pilotto dress and red suede Kurt Geiger pumps.

11 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hilary Duff

Duff in a Sachin + Babi top and Asos leather skirt with rings by Le Vian and Sydney Evan, Liv Haley earrings, and Stuart Weitzman pumps.

12 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty

Chloe Grace Moretz

Moretz in Valentino with Stuart Weitzman sandals.

13 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ariana Grande

Grande in Georges Chakra Couture.

14 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty

BELLA THORNE

Thorne in Johnny Wujek for Candies.

15 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Shay Mitchell

Mitchell in Misha Collection with a Rodo clutch.

16 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zendaya

Zendaya in Material Girl with jewelry by Marina B, Open Hearts by Jane Seymour, Swarovski, and a Swarovski clutch.

