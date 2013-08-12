Teen Choice Awards 2013: Lea Michele and the Glee Cast Remember Cory Monteith, Plus What Everyone Wore

Last night at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards, Lea Michele and the cast of Glee paid tribute to the late Cory Monteith, and there wasn't a dry eye in the house as Michele took the stage to dedicate her award to Monteith's memory. "For all of you out there who loved and admired Cory as much as I did, I promise that with your love, we're going to get through this together," she said in her emotional speech. "Whether you knew him personally or just as Finn Hudson, Cory reached out and he became a part of all of our hearts — and that's where he'll stay forever, so thank you guys so much." Such a fitting, heartfelt tribute. Kerry Washington, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus were among the A-List attendees, lining the red carpet in fashion-forward ensembles. Click the photo to see what everyone wore to the star-studded event.

