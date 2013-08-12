Teen Choice Awards 2013: Lea Michele and the Glee Cast Remember Cory Monteith, Plus What Everyone Wore

Getty Images (2); FilmMagic; Rex USA
Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 12, 2013 @ 1:07 pm

Last night at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards, Lea Michele and the cast of Glee paid tribute to the late Cory Monteith, and there wasn't a dry eye in the house as Michele took the stage to dedicate her award to Monteith's memory. "For all of you out there who loved and admired Cory as much as I did, I promise that with your love, we're going to get through this together," she said in her emotional speech. "Whether you knew him personally or just as Finn Hudson, Cory reached out and he became a part of all of our hearts — and that's where he'll stay forever, so thank you guys so much." Such a fitting, heartfelt tribute. Kerry Washington, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus were among the A-List attendees, lining the red carpet in fashion-forward ensembles. Click the photo to see what everyone wore to the star-studded event.

MORE:
All Teen Choice Awards News
See Yourself in Miley's Platinum Pixie
Shop Selena Gomez's Bold Orange Lipstick

1 of 17 Kevin Winter/Getty

Lea Michele

in an Oscar de la Renta dress and Tiffany & Co. Atlas Collection jewelry.
Advertisement
2 of 17 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington

in Stella McCartney and Christian Louboutin heels.
3 of 17 Stewart Cook/Rex USA

Selena Gomez

in Cushnie et Ochs and Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
Advertisement
4 of 17 Jason Merritt/Getty

Miley Cyrus

in head-to-toe Saint Laurent Paris.
Advertisement
5 of 17 Steve Granitz/WireImage

One Direction

in coordinating denim ensembles.
Advertisement
6 of 17 Kevin Mazur/Fox/WireImage

Sandra Bullock

in Antonio Berardi and Casadei sandals.
Advertisement
7 of 17 KYLE ROVER/startraksphoto.com

Jordin Sparks

in a Bebe dress, Swarovski jewelry, a Diane von Furstenberg clutch, and Aldo heels.
Advertisement
8 of 17 Jennifer Graylock/INFphoto.com

Lucy Hale

in a Houghton top and skirt, Stuart Weitzman heels, and a Kotur clutch.
Advertisement
9 of 17 Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Jane Lynch

in a navy and black ensemble.
Advertisement
10 of 17 KYLE ROVER/startraksphoto.com

Gabby Douglas

in a bold yellow Izmaylova dress and embellished heels.
Advertisement
11 of 17 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato

in a three-piece black and white ensemble.
Advertisement
12 of 17 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ashley Benson

in a Bec & Bridge crop-top, Armani skirt, Rachel Roy heels, Edie Parker clutch, and jewelry by Neil Lane and Kara Ackerman.
Advertisement
13 of 17 Jason Merritt/Getty

Bella Thorne

in Fausto Puglisi, Candies' pumps, and a Diane von Furstenberg clutch.
Advertisement
14 of 17 KYLE ROVER/startraksphoto.com

Hailee Steinfeld

in House of Holland.
Advertisement
15 of 17 Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Nina Dobrev

in a J. Mendel top and pants, Dolce & Gabbana heels, and Martin Katz jewelry.
Advertisement
16 of 17 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Chloe Moretz

in Christopher Kane and Jimmy Choo heels.
Advertisement
17 of 17 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lily Collins

in a Fausto Puglisi skirt with a silk black Houghton top, Brian Atwood heels, and jewelry by Graziela, EF Collection and Anita Ko.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!