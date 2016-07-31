See Photos from the 2016 Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet

InStyle Staff
Jul 31, 2016 @ 7:45 pm

Surf's up! The Teen Choice Awards kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, where celebrities like Lea Michele and Daisy Ridley are set to give and receive the show's trademark surfboards in honor of the year's best in music, movies, TV, and sports as chosen by (duh) teens. 

Tune in to see hosts Victoria Justice and John Cena mingle with attendees like Sarah Hyland and Ne-Yo, as well as to watch Justin Timberlake accept the Decade Award, which celebrates his continued innovation as an artist. The TCAs, now in its 17th year, also is sure to deliver all the fun-filled moments its known for, (remember Gina Rodriguez rapping in front of Ludacris?) as well as a few tear-jerkers (we're looking at you, Ellen) when it broadcasts live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. 

But before all that: the fashion. Last year, we were wowed by the likes of Bella Thorne in Balmain, Emma Roberts in Peter Pilotto, and Chloe Moretz in Gucci, and this year's lineup promises its own bevy of sartorial superstars. How could you go wrong with a lineup that includes Jessica Alba, Demi LovatoLucy Hale, and more? 

Keep scrolling to see all the night's biggest red carpet hits. 

1 of 29 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba in David Koma with a M2MALLETIER bag.

2 of 29 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lea Michele

Lea Michele in Self Portrait. 

3 of 29 Frazer Harrison/Getty

 Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland with a Rodo clutch. 

4 of 29 Kevin Mazur/FOX

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez in a Cielo suit with Stuart Weitzman shoes and an Edie Parker clutch.

5 of 29 Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox in a jumpsuit by Michael Costello with a Chloé belt.

6 of 29 Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell with an Edie Parker clutch.

7 of 29 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice in a dress and shoes by Versace with a Rebecca Minkoff clutch.

8 of 29 Steve Granitz/WireImage

John Stamos

9 of 29 Kevin Mazur/FOX

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale in Azzaro Couture.

10 of 29 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure with an Emm Kuo clutch.

11 of 29 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler in Christian Siriano with an Edie Parker clutch..

12 of 29 Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Charlie Puth

13 of 29 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chandler Kinney

14 of 29 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kat Graham

Kat Graham in Sophia Webster heels. 

15 of 29 Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer in Balmain. 

16 of 29 Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Ne-Yo

17 of 29 Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Chanel Iman

18 of 29 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson in Michael Kors. 

19 of 29 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Gianna Simone

20 of 29 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cody Christian

21 of 29 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jodie Sweetin

22 of 29 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cat Deeley

23 of 29 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Andrea Barber

24 of 29 Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Jason Derulo

25 of 29 Kevin Mazur/FOX

Teri Polo

26 of 29 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rowan Blanchard

Rowan Blanchard in Miu Miu. 

27 of 29 Kevin Mazur/FOX

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini with an Emm Kuo clutch.

28 of 29 Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Grant Gustin

29 of 29 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Mark Consuelos

