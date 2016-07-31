See Photos from the 2016 Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet

Surf's up! The Teen Choice Awards kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, where celebrities like Lea Michele and Daisy Ridley are set to give and receive the show's trademark surfboards in honor of the year's best in music, movies, TV, and sports as chosen by (duh) teens.

Tune in to see hosts Victoria Justice and John Cena mingle with attendees like Sarah Hyland and Ne-Yo, as well as to watch Justin Timberlake accept the Decade Award, which celebrates his continued innovation as an artist. The TCAs, now in its 17th year, also is sure to deliver all the fun-filled moments its known for, (remember Gina Rodriguez rapping in front of Ludacris?) as well as a few tear-jerkers (we're looking at you, Ellen) when it broadcasts live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

But before all that: the fashion. Last year, we were wowed by the likes of Bella Thorne in Balmain, Emma Roberts in Peter Pilotto, and Chloe Moretz in Gucci, and this year's lineup promises its own bevy of sartorial superstars. How could you go wrong with a lineup that includes Jessica Alba, Demi Lovato, Lucy Hale, and more?

Keep scrolling to see all the night's biggest red carpet hits.