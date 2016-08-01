See Emeraude Toubia's Exclusive Teen Choice Awards Photo Diary

The teens have spoken, and they love Shadowhunters. Freeform’s fantasy series about half-angel humans and demons took home the trophy for Choice TV: Breakout Show at last night’s Teen Choice Awards, with stars Emeraude Toubia, Katherine McNamara, Matthew Daddario, and Harry Shum Jr. on hand to accept the honor. For Toubia, who plays the fierce whip-wielding Isabelle Lightwood onscreen, it was a night to remember. “It was already wonderful to just attend my first Teen Choice Awards with my co-stars as a nominee, so to find out that we had won was beyond amazing,” she told InStyle earlier today. “It was one of my teenage dreams coming true!”

We teamed up with Toubia for a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her day and night, from getting ready with her glam squad (hairstylist Andrew Zepeda, makeup artist Anton Khachaturian, and stylist Jessy Cain) and hitting the red carpet to attending the show with her co-stars. Scroll down for her exclusive Teen Choice Awards diary for InStyle.

The primping process begins  

“Close up shot of Anton Khachaturian working his magic on my eye shadow.”

 

A bold touch

“Had so much fun picking out what lip color to go with for this look! We decided on MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in 'Quite the Standout.’”

Mane man

“Next up was finalizing the hair. Andrew Zepeda and I went for a half updo to complement the collar of my blazer dress.”

Heels on heels on heels

“The hardest part: picking out the shoes to complete the outfit!”

Ice, Ice Baby

“The accessories that Jessy Cain picked out to complement my outfit. Love the dainty details on these.”

Last Looks

“Final touches on hair and makeup after putting my outfit on for the first time!”

En Route

“Heading out to the show!”
(Dress: Rosita Hurtado; clutch: Tyler Alexandria; rings: Rachel Katz; choker and necklaces: Jaquie Aiche; shoes: Christian Louboutin.)

Solo Snap

“Can't get away without taking a selfie!”

Co-stars on the carpet

“Striking a pose with the partial Shadowhunters cast! Harry Shum Jr., Katherine McNamara, and Matthew Daddario.”

Show time

“With Mr. Shum!”

The essentials

“What's inside my clutch? Yup—jelly beans! ;)”

Major moment

Shadowhunters won Choice Best Breakout Show!!”

Late-night snack

“Celebrating with some well-deserved pizza. Buenas noches!”

