See Emeraude Toubia's Exclusive Teen Choice Awards Photo Diary

The teens have spoken, and they love Shadowhunters. Freeform’s fantasy series about half-angel humans and demons took home the trophy for Choice TV: Breakout Show at last night’s Teen Choice Awards, with stars Emeraude Toubia, Katherine McNamara, Matthew Daddario, and Harry Shum Jr. on hand to accept the honor. For Toubia, who plays the fierce whip-wielding Isabelle Lightwood onscreen, it was a night to remember. “It was already wonderful to just attend my first Teen Choice Awards with my co-stars as a nominee, so to find out that we had won was beyond amazing,” she told InStyle earlier today. “It was one of my teenage dreams coming true!”

We teamed up with Toubia for a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her day and night, from getting ready with her glam squad (hairstylist Andrew Zepeda, makeup artist Anton Khachaturian, and stylist Jessy Cain) and hitting the red carpet to attending the show with her co-stars. Scroll down for her exclusive Teen Choice Awards diary for InStyle.