Chris Pratt Makes His First Post-Split Public Appearance

As the general populace continues to mourn in the wake of Chris Pratt's separation from Anna Faris, the actor stepped out for his first public appearance since the couple announced the split.

At Sunday's 2017 Teen Choice Awards ceremony, held at L.A.'s Galen Center, Pratt won the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor award for his role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. And following an adorable introduction by Millie Bobby Brown, Maddie Ziegler, and America's Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal, Pratt took to the stage to accept a coveted surfboard award trophy and give a speech.

He thanked the crowd and the three young ladies who introduced him and went on to share an anecdote related to his new award.

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

"Many years ago when I came to Los Angeles, I came from Hawaii and I had all this long hair and a tan. And I met an agent and because I really wanted to be an actor and get an agent," Pratt began. "And he said, 'Wow bro, you must surf.'"

"And I said, 'Uh, yeah.' And that was the first of many lies that I told get to where I am today," the actor joked.

But the funny star continued his speech on a more serious note. "I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my lord and savior, Jesus Christ," he shared.

While he made no mention of his split from his wife of eight years Faris (with whom he shares 4-year-old son Jack), Pratt went on to dish details about the third Guardians film.

"And Peter Quill [Pratt's character] is the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy but the real leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy is our writer-director-auteur James Gunn," he said.

"And he's coming back to do a third and we're very psyched to bring that to you," he continued. "Thank you again. Thank you, Teen Choice. You guys have a great night and get home safe. I love you all."

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

For the occasion, Pratt wore a muted ensemble of fitted black pants, a dark plaid button-up, a black leather jacket, and caramel shoes. He and Faris announced their split a week ago, on Aug. 6, when they shared a joint statement to social media.

"We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” it read. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”