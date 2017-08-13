See All the Looks from the Teen Choice Awards 2017 Red Carpet

Mari Kasanuki
Aug 13, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards are underway and the stars have gathered at Los Angeles's Galen Center to see who will take home a surfboard.

The ceremony, now in its 19th year, honors teens' favorite movies, TV shows, music as well as fashion, comedy, and digital stars. Miley Cyrus is set to accept Ultimate Choice Award, the show's highest honor, and Louis Tomlinson, Rita Ora, as well as duo Rae Sremmurd are set to perform. Bruno Mars is receiving the Visionary Award while Maroon 5 are set to take home the Decade Award.

But before those iconic surfboard awards are handed out during the live telecast—which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Fox—comes the fashion. To hit the red carpet, stars like Zendaya brought their style A-games and unleashed their playful sides. She walked in glittering pajama-inspired striped Ashish separates and capped off the look with gilded stiletto sandals.

Scroll down to see what celebrities wore on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.

Zendaya

in  /*-->*/ Ashish.

Lucy Hale

in Fausto Puglisi and jewelry by Ileana Makri.

Vanessa Hudgens

in Reem Acra, earrings by Ileana Makri, and rings by Eva Fehren and Ileana Makri.

Millie Bobby Brown

Rita Ora

in Alexandre Vauthier and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Maddie Ziegler

in Zac Posen.

Katherine Langford

in Prada.

Bella Thorne

Yara Shahidi

in a Libertine top, a Fear of God jacket, and Fear of God pants with Tiffany & Co. earrings and rings.

Melissa Benoist

in Zeynep Arçay.

Peyton List

in Sophia Webster shoes.

Naya Rivera

Paris Jackson

in Zimmermann.﻿

Janel Parrish

in Hamel.

Sydney Sierota

in Gucci.

Nia Sioux

in Andrew Gn.

Victoria Justice

in Nicolas Jebran.

Fifth Harmony

Ariela Barer

in Helo Rocha.

Lori Loughlin

Cat Deeley

Zara Larsson

in Fendi with Jennifer Zeuner earrings.

