The 2009 Teen Choice Awards

Feb 12, 2015 @ 11:19 am
Robert Pattinson and Megan Fox - 2009 Teen Choice Awards
Robert Pattinson and Megan Fox

Robert Pattinson and Megan Fox were crowned top "Hotties" at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards, held at Universal's Gibson Amphitheater in Los Angeles. "I really appreciate it. I have to say, the hottest teens of the year are Twilight fans!" Pattinson told the crowd of the loyal followers who voted the vampire series to a near-sweep of the categories.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Fergie and Miley Cyrus - 2009 Teen Choice Awards
Fergie and Miley Cyrus

In addition to picking up 6 surfboards for her achievements in music and acting, Miley Cyrus (in a Enza Costa Rogue tank and Irit Designs jewelry) performed for a crowd that included Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie and presented her "hero," Britney Spears, with the Ultimate Choice Award.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart in Rock and Republic and Nikki Reed - 2009 Teen Choice Awards
Kristen Stewart and Nikki Reed

Before joining up with New Moon co-star Nikki Reed inside the Universal Amphitheatre, Kristen Stewart ruled the red carpet in a Rock and Republic dress, Jerome C. Rousseau booties and an in-between pompadour updo styled by Adir Abergel of Frederic Fekkai.

Kevin Mazur/TCA 2009/WireImage
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens - 2009 Teen Choice Awards
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

Supercouple Zac Efron and InStyle Makeover cover girl Vanessa Hudgens stayed close during the show. Hudgens cheered on her leading man when he took the stage to accept two awards-one for his role in 17 Again and the other for High School Musical 3.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford - 2009 Teen Choice Awards
Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford

Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford represented the Gossip Girl contingent. Meester took home the prize for best TV actress for a drama series, Crawford picked up the best male award in the same category, and the duo represented when the CW hit scored the award for best dramatic series.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ashley Greene and Taylor Lautner - 2009 Teen Choice Awards
Ashley Greene and Taylor Lautner

New Moon stars Ashley Greene and Taylor Lautner made a quick trip back to L.A. from Vancouver-where they'll soon begin worn on The Twilight Saga: Eclipse-to show the fans their appreciation.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi - 2009 Teen Choice Awards
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

"I have celebrity phone numbers, and I'm going to give them out on my Twitter. I just got Zac Efron's a minute ago. I said this is just for me," said Ellen DeGeneres (with Portia de Rossi), who picked up the award for Choice Tweet. "And Robert Pattinson, I think I have his number."

Kevin Mazur/TCA 2009/WireImage
