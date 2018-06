The 2008 Teen Choice Awards

"I'm so tingly to be presenting the Jonas Brothers," cracked Rainn Wilson, who hosted V.I.P guests like James Marsden in The Rocker room, set up in celebration of the Office star's new head banging comedy flick. What was Wilson's strategy for competing with the noise generated by the teenage girls in the audience when it came time to introduce the headliners? "I think there's going to be a lot of shriekage going on, but I'm going to shriek louder than anyone out there!" he declared.