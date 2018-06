Stars' Red-Carpet Style at the American Music Awards

Rihanna. Katy. Taylor. Music’s biggest names hit the red carpet and took to the stage for the American Music Awards in a flashy show hosted by Heidi Klum.



Taylor Swift showed that to be the center of attention, sometimes all you need to do is change your hairstyle. The winner for favorite female country artist made waves on the red carpet by trading her signature curls for a straight, sleek style with blunt bangs—the mirrored Collette Dinnigan dress didn’t hurt either.