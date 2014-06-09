See the Stars Hit the 2014 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Bring on the razzle dazzle! The 68th Annual Tony Awards took over Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night and the red carpet was as unpredictable as it was glamourous. Emmy Rossum, for one, turned up her Old Hollywood charm in a stunning Ralph Lauren column, whereas Fran Drescher drew quite the attention in a tangerine ruched mermaid gown. Not to be outdone, Maggie Gyllenhaal looked as if she'd take flight (literally!) in a feathery confection by Dolce & Gabbana. There's more head-turning looks, of course, and with summer just around the corner and the formal awards season months away, celebs have loosened up their usual red carpet choices.

