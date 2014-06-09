See the Stars Hit the 2014 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Bee Shapiro
Jun 08, 2014 @ 9:07 pm

Bring on the razzle dazzle! The 68th Annual Tony Awards took over Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night and the red carpet was as unpredictable as it was glamourous. Emmy Rossum, for one, turned up her Old Hollywood charm in a stunning Ralph Lauren column, whereas Fran Drescher drew quite the attention in a tangerine ruched mermaid gown. Not to be outdone, Maggie Gyllenhaal looked as if she'd take flight (literally!) in a feathery confection by Dolce & Gabbana. There's more head-turning looks, of course, and with summer just around the corner and the formal awards season months away, celebs have loosened up their usual red carpet choices.

Take a look at the standout stars from this year's Tonys in our photo gallery!

1 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

EMMY ROSSUM

is ravishing in a silvery Ralph Lauren gown. The actress introduced the cast of Les Misérables for a performance of "One Day More."

2 of 21 Matteo Prandoni/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Hugh Jackman

with wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Jackman hosted for his fourth time and hopped his way through the opening number to start the show.

3 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lucy Liu

in Vivienne Westwood with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

4 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fran Drescher

is no wallflower in this tangerine mermaid gown with all-over ruching paired with a Verdura platinum and diamond bracelet and earrings.

5 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL

is a flight of fancy in a feathered Dolce and Gabbana gown.

6 of 21 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Sutton Foster

in Reem Acra. The two-time Tony winner was nominated for her leading role in the musical Violet.

7 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Leighton Meester

in Antonio Berardi with Jacob and Co. jewelry and an Emm Kuo clutch. The actress currently stars on Broadway in Of Mice and Men.

8 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris

with partner David Burtka. Harris took home a Tony for his gender-bending role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

9 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kate Mara

in Dolce and Gabbana. Mara and Kevin Bacon presented the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical to Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

10 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Idina Menzel

in Zac Posen with Jacob and Co. earrings and a Forevermark ring. The Wicked-ly talented actress was nominated for a Tony for her leading role in If/Then.

11 of 21 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Tina Fey

in a sleek Oscar de la Renta gown. Fey introduced Jennifer Hudson's musical performance.

12 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

ADRIANE LENOX

is orange crushing on the red carpet. She co-stars in After Midnight with Fantasia Barrino.

13 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

LENA HALL

of Hedwig and the Angry Inch goes sleek in a floor-length sculptured black Zac Posen gown and David Yurman jewelry. She took home a Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

14 of 21 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jennifer Hudson

in Kaufmanfranco. The actress performed a number from the upcoming musical Finding Neverland.

15 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Celia Keenan-Bolger

is lovely in this ladylike silhouette. The actress was nominated in the Best Performance by a Featured Actress category for her role in The Glass Menagerie.

16 of 21 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino

shimmers in a plunging teal number.

17 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Beth Behrs

of 2 Broke Girls opts for a waist-slimming monochromatic look by Carolina Herrera.

18 of 21 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Isabel Toledo

is quite the metallic vision in her own design. She's nominated in the Best Costume Design category for After Midnight.

19 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rita Ryack

is playful in fit-and-flare black. The costume designer is nominated for her work for the play Casa Valentina.

20 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Patti LaBelle

opts for full drama in a sequined, sweeping evening coat.

21 of 21 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Kelli O'Hara

in a soft blush gown is up for her fifth ever Tony nomination for her work in the musical The Bridges of Madison County.

