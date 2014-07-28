Light and Bright: The Starlets Step Out for the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards

Oh to be successful, young and beautiful! If ever there was cause to celebrate that golden trifecta, then it was Sunday night at the Young Hollywood Awards. The 16th annual awards show, hosted by the purple-haired Kelly Osbourne this year, took place at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theater with a laid-back sort of fanfare (it is the middle of summer after all) and with the red carpet fashions to match.

For starters, Vanessa Hudgens (above, right), who took home the trendsetter award, skipped the usual gown route. Rather, she paired a Bongo crop top with halter neckline with loose palazzo pants by Badgley Mischka. For punctuation, she stacked on the bangles and toted a feathery clutch.

Her High School Musical colleague Ashley Tisdale (above, center) had similar thoughts in mind, although the final effect was more polished than hippie. Like several other starlets on the red carpet, she chose white ('tis the season you could say). Her leaf print jacquard number, though, was anything but basic. Rather it featured a midi-length wrap skirt, which she smartly topped with silver strappy heels.

And even at just 16, Bella Thorne (above, left) knows how to balance proportions and highlight her best assets. She showed off her gams in a barely pink Miu Miu shift dress. The kicker? Sweet details at the arm holes and neckline which gave the shape just enough pizzazz.

Want to check out the outfits in action? Tune in to the CW on Monday, July 27 to see the broadcast at 8 p.m. (ET/PT).

Meanwhile, check out the rest of the Young Hollywood red carpet looks and see if they pass your muster. Head to our gallery!

1 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

VANESSA HUDGENS

gives the red carpet a summer-y bohemian spin with a Bongo crop top and sweeping Badgley Mischka palazzo pants.

2 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

BELLA THORNE

bared her gams in a Miu Miu mini sheath dress with just the right amount of detailing at the neckline and arm-holes.

3 of 7 Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Mr. Pink

Ashley Tisdale

was cool in the Los Angeles heat in a leaf print white dress and silver strappy heels.

4 of 7 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Variety

Kelly Osbourne

played host of the awards show in a short-sleeved mini dress with plenty to look at; the pattern play was flattering in all the right places.

5 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

ANNA CAMP

wore a ladylike nude cocktail dress with a lace bodice and waist-cinching bow.

6 of 7 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Variety

Chloe Grace Moretz

is a floral vision in a richly hued lace dress with prim collar detail. A chic pair of T-bar, peep-toe sandals complete her look.

7 of 7 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Variety

Nikki Reed

bares just a hint of midriff in this monochrome ensemble.

