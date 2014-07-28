Light and Bright: The Starlets Step Out for the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards

Oh to be successful, young and beautiful! If ever there was cause to celebrate that golden trifecta, then it was Sunday night at the Young Hollywood Awards. The 16th annual awards show, hosted by the purple-haired Kelly Osbourne this year, took place at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theater with a laid-back sort of fanfare (it is the middle of summer after all) and with the red carpet fashions to match.

For starters, Vanessa Hudgens (above, right), who took home the trendsetter award, skipped the usual gown route. Rather, she paired a Bongo crop top with halter neckline with loose palazzo pants by Badgley Mischka. For punctuation, she stacked on the bangles and toted a feathery clutch.

Her High School Musical colleague Ashley Tisdale (above, center) had similar thoughts in mind, although the final effect was more polished than hippie. Like several other starlets on the red carpet, she chose white ('tis the season you could say). Her leaf print jacquard number, though, was anything but basic. Rather it featured a midi-length wrap skirt, which she smartly topped with silver strappy heels.

And even at just 16, Bella Thorne (above, left) knows how to balance proportions and highlight her best assets. She showed off her gams in a barely pink Miu Miu shift dress. The kicker? Sweet details at the arm holes and neckline which gave the shape just enough pizzazz.

Want to check out the outfits in action? Tune in to the CW on Monday, July 27 to see the broadcast at 8 p.m. (ET/PT).

