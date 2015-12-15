See All of Lupita Nyong’o's Out of This World Looks While Promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Samantha Simon
Dec 15, 2015 @ 11:15 am

Lupita Nyong’o is no stranger to wearing showstopping dresses on the red carpet. But the actress took things to new heights at Monday night’s Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Nyong'o, who plays alien Maz Kanata in the movie, stunned in a long-sleeved metallic Alexandre Vauthier gown that had cut-outs at the sides and an open back. But this isn't the first time the star has turned heads in a galaxy-inspired look while promoting the film, which hits theaters this Friday, Dec. 18. 

Just two weeks ago, Nyong’o stepped out for the Star Wars: “Force4Fashion” event in New York City wearing a Zac Posen dress created in collaboration with Google (below). “It’s for an initiative they have called Made with Code, which encourages girls to try computer science as a viable career,” Nyong’o told InStyle. With more than 500 programmable LED lights under its black nylon mesh fabric, the dress lit up in a pattern as Nyong’o moved about. “This is fashion meeting computer science, and it was all coded by girls,” she said, adding, “I like what this stands for.” 

At the time, Nyong’o told us that she was “giving no hints!” about the rest of her looks for the press tour—but it's clear now that they were worth the wait. Scroll down to see more of her outfits while promoting the film. 

RELATED: Lupita Nyong'o Rocks a Star Wars-Inspired Shirt While Traveling

1 of 4 Larry Busacca/Getty Image

Lupita Nyong'o in Zac Posen x Google on Dec. 2, 2015

Attending the launch of "Force 4 Fashion" at Skylight Modern in New York City.

Advertisement
2 of 4 Victor Chavez/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o in Roland Mouret on Dec. 8, 2015

Attending a photo call for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Mexico City, Mexico.

3 of 4 Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o in Louis Vuitton on Dec. 8, 2015

Attending a fan event for Star Wars: The Force Awakensin Mexico City, Mexico.

Advertisement
4 of 4 Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o in Christian Siriano on Dec. 10, 2015

Promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens on Univision's Despierta America in Miami, Florida.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!