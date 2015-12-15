See All of Lupita Nyong’o's Out of This World Looks While Promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Lupita Nyong’o is no stranger to wearing showstopping dresses on the red carpet. But the actress took things to new heights at Monday night’s Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Nyong'o, who plays alien Maz Kanata in the movie, stunned in a long-sleeved metallic Alexandre Vauthier gown that had cut-outs at the sides and an open back. But this isn't the first time the star has turned heads in a galaxy-inspired look while promoting the film, which hits theaters this Friday, Dec. 18.

Just two weeks ago, Nyong’o stepped out for the Star Wars: “Force4Fashion” event in New York City wearing a Zac Posen dress created in collaboration with Google (below). “It’s for an initiative they have called Made with Code, which encourages girls to try computer science as a viable career,” Nyong’o told InStyle. With more than 500 programmable LED lights under its black nylon mesh fabric, the dress lit up in a pattern as Nyong’o moved about. “This is fashion meeting computer science, and it was all coded by girls,” she said, adding, “I like what this stands for.”

At the time, Nyong’o told us that she was “giving no hints!” about the rest of her looks for the press tour—but it's clear now that they were worth the wait. Scroll down to see more of her outfits while promoting the film.

