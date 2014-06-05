CMT Music Awards 2014: See All of Host Kristen Bell's Looks

Mike Coppola/WireImage
Alexandra DeRosa
Jun 05, 2014

Kristen Bell knows how to put on a show! The actress and singer hosted yesterday's CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., for the third time.

Impressively, Bell completed at least six outfit changes during the course of the evening. Most of Bell's looks had a common theme: All but one (which was surprising, to say the least) were lavishly ornate black gowns. You won't want to miss them—click through the gallery to see Bell's looks from last night, including her take on country drag!

For more fashion from last night's award ceremony, check out the rest of the looks that hit the red carpet.

A Black Gown with Cutouts

Kristen Bell wore an ornately embellished long-sleeve gown complete with cutouts while hosting the CMT Awards.

In Monique Lhuillier

Bell worked a gunmetal strapless embroidered chiffon gown by Monique Lhuillier while fulfilling her hosting duties. She added jewelry by Loree Rodkin to finish off her look.

In A Lacey Black Gown

Bell hit the stage in a sexy black lace gown. The host pulled her hair back and swiped on an orange lip color to complete her look.

In Zuhair Murad

Bell walked the red carpet in a blue-and-black Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging neckline. She kept her accessories, hair, and makeup to a minimum and let her dazzling dress do all the talking.

In Monique Lhuillier

Bell wore yet another Monique Lhuillier number while hosting the award ceremony. This time, she opted for a long-sleeve leather embroidered cocktail dress.

In Country Drag

After honoring country music legend Alan Jackson with the first-ever CMT Impact Award, Bell donned Jackson’s signature mustache and cowboy hat.

