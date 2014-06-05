CMT Music Awards 2014: See All of Host Kristen Bell's Looks

Kristen Bell knows how to put on a show! The actress and singer hosted yesterday's CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., for the third time.

Impressively, Bell completed at least six outfit changes during the course of the evening. Most of Bell's looks had a common theme: All but one (which was surprising, to say the least) were lavishly ornate black gowns. You won't want to miss them—click through the gallery to see Bell's looks from last night, including her take on country drag!

For more fashion from last night's award ceremony, check out the rest of the looks that hit the red carpet.