InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson's Top 10 Best Dressed at the 2016 SAG Awards

Call it a market correction.

After decades of strapless-princess-gown-saturated red carpets, there’s finally a new look in town, and it comes with sleeves! At least as evidenced by Saturday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, where bare was finally banished and classic glamor ruled the night. What a treat it was to see so many stars – Eva Longoria, Alicia Vikander, Saoirse Ronan, Gaby Hoffmann, Queen Latifah, and Marisa Tomei – wearing long-sleeved gowns. Did everyone get the memo?

Well not everyone, not with a pair of gorgeous plunging Valentinos worn by a pair of pretty Maras, or with a little touch of hippie fun with Nicole Kidman’s kooky Gucci, or with Carol Burnett in house slippers, or with some other bright spots on a fairly respectable night for fashion. Not everyone of the above was a winner, mind ya’, but by and large, this was a strong year for the SAGs. And here’s my Top 10: