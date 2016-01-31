InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson's Top 10 Best Dressed at the 2016 SAG Awards

Eric Wilson
Jan 30, 2016 @ 8:45 pm

Call it a market correction.

After decades of strapless-princess-gown-saturated red carpets, there’s finally a new look in town, and it comes with sleeves! At least as evidenced by Saturday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, where bare was finally banished and classic glamor ruled the night. What a treat it was to see so many stars – Eva Longoria, Alicia Vikander, Saoirse Ronan, Gaby Hoffmann, Queen Latifah, and Marisa Tomei – wearing long-sleeved gowns. Did everyone get the memo?

Well not everyone, not with a pair of gorgeous plunging Valentinos worn by a pair of pretty Maras, or with a little touch of hippie fun with Nicole Kidman’s kooky Gucci, or with Carol Burnett in house slippers, or with some other bright spots on a fairly respectable night for fashion. Not everyone of the above was a winner, mind ya’, but by and large, this was a strong year for the SAGs. And here’s my Top 10:

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton

She’s a one-woman Louis Vuitton fashion show this awards season, and each look keeps getting better, especially this full sheath of gold, silver, and copper sequins that looks ripped right from the wardrobe of The Ice Storm.

Saoirse Ronan in Michael Kors with Forevermark Diamonds

A form-fitting dress of pearly pink lace was a nicely modest touch that still read lightly on camera. Ronan’s taste veers toward the architectural, and while this certainly qualifies as structured, a softer hand was at play.

Brie Larson in Atelier Versace

Larson has been punching above her weight class nonstop this season, mixing her buoyant personality with sexpot dresses from A-list red labels. Her latest act of derring-do was a knotted and twisted number in cornflower blue that looked fresh and young in her care.

Viola Davis in Zac Posen

The closest thing to a red carpet classic on this carpet, even Posen’s mauve mastery manages to look non-traditional with its fun shawl-like double top.

Gaby Hoffmann in Rachel Comey

Who doesn’t adore Hoffmann’s brightly idiosyncratic spark? While she has never been one to follow the fashion pack, her custom dress dripping with champagne sequins, by her indie-loving pal Rachel Comey, was right on trend. Of course, she couldn’t resist making it her own, tracing patterns through the sequins with her nails until the dress, in her words, resembled an Etch A Sketch.

Kate Mara and Rooney Mara in Valentino with Forevermark Diamonds

It was a smart move for the stylish sisters to work the carpet as a team, especially given the similarities of the Valentino dresses that were both part goddess, part vamp. And didn’t they seem to be enjoying themselves in the limelight?

Kate Winslet in Armani

I was as surprised as anyone to learn this was the first time Winslet has worn Armani. With results this terrific, what has she been waiting for?

Claire Danes in Stella McCartney

A simple, terrific color combination, this slip dress offered a nice moment of easy respite from the night’s otherwise unexpected turn of formality. I only wish I could have her hair.

Julianne Moore in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci

Loved the curious tone of tarnished gold, and though it did sort of call to mind a classier take on Brie Larson’s dress from the Golden Globes, I was still seduced by all that gilt.

Naomi Watts in Burberry with Bulgari jewelry

Despite its graphic blue floral lace, this dress struck a nicely quiet tone of elegance. Just right.

