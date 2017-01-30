Sofía Vergara Feels Like a “Ballerina” in Her Short SAG Awards Look

Sofía Vergara has a go-to winning formula for slaying the red carpet. Throw on a plunging body-hugging gown, add killer heels and a bright lip, and you have one exceptional red carpet look. But at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Vergara went a very different direction.

The Modern Family star changed it up with a short, strapless Zuhair Murad dress with a tulle skirt, showing none of her signature décolletage. “I feel like a ballerina—an old ballerina but a ballerina,” the 44-year-old star told E! on the red carpet.

VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Sofía Vergara

“It’s comfortable, though. I think for the first time I’m going to be super comfortable at a show,” Vergara added. Another comfortable aspect of her life? Her relationship with hubby Joe Manganiello. While the two got married more than a year ago, Vergara told E!, “We feel like we’re newlyweds.”

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

“What he loves about me? I think everything,” Vergara joked. “I’m perfect.”

RELATED: How to Do Date Night Like Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

It’s hard to argue with that. See more of the stunning red carpet arrivals from the 2017 SAG Awards in our gallery.