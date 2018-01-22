All the See-Through Dresses from the 2018 SAG Awards

Jonathan Borge and Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 21, 2018 @ 9:30 pm

Because a red carpet in this decade wouldn't be complete without its fair share of see-through dresses, we had to compile the looks that caught our eye at the 2018 SAG Awards.

Yes, the red carpet delivered plenty of unforgettable moments. Some celebrities continued to support feminist messages and movements like Time's Up, which started at the 2018 Golden Globes, where almost everyone wore black in protest of sexual harassment in Hollywood. And while the SAGs did, in fact, present plenty of gorgeous red carpet moments, we also noticed some stars wanted to shake things up, and give their looks a sheer, peek-a-boo approach.

Scroll down for the most see-through dresses of the night.

1 of 9 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Yvonne Strahovski 

2 of 9 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Samira Wiley 

in Tadashi Shoji

3 of 9 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Halle Berry 

4 of 9 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Alison Brie 

in Dundas

5 of 9 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laurie Metcalf

6 of 9 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Amanda Warren

7 of 9 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Shakira Barrera

8 of 9 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Laura Dern with Reese Witherspoon 

9 of 9 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Hannah Zeile

