SAG Trend: Two-Toned Dresses

This year's winning gowns were twice as nice in two colors. Sleek Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams dazzled in a canary-colored Escada gown with black waistband.
Which actress do you think was the best dressed at the SAG Awards? Vote Now!
Lionel Hahn/Abaca
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler chose a two-piece ensemble from Calvin Klein Collection. Smart girl! The white bodice showed off her tan while the high-waisted sapphire skirt made her legs look a mile long.
Lionel Hahn/Abaca
Sandra Oh
Grey's nominee Sandra Oh honored her heritage with a gown by Korean designer Kim Me Hee. The black and hot pink dress was inspired by the traditional Korean hanbok dress, which has a high empire waistline and a full skirt of a contrasting color.
Patrick Rideaux/Rex
Amy Ryan
Gone Baby Gone nominee Amy Ryan was an elegant standout in a flowing draped gown of pewter and ivory.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4Lionel Hahn/Abaca
Vanessa Williams
This year's winning gowns were twice as nice in two colors. Sleek Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams dazzled in a canary-colored Escada gown with black waistband.
Which actress do you think was the best dressed at the SAG Awards? Vote Now!
Advertisement
2 of 4Lionel Hahn/Abaca
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler chose a two-piece ensemble from Calvin Klein Collection. Smart girl! The white bodice showed off her tan while the high-waisted sapphire skirt made her legs look a mile long.
3 of 4Patrick Rideaux/Rex
Sandra Oh
Grey's nominee Sandra Oh honored her heritage with a gown by Korean designer Kim Me Hee. The black and hot pink dress was inspired by the traditional Korean hanbok dress, which has a high empire waistline and a full skirt of a contrasting color.
Advertisement
4 of 4Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Amy Ryan
Gone Baby Gone nominee Amy Ryan was an elegant standout in a flowing draped gown of pewter and ivory.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.