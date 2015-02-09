SAG Trend: Two-Toned Dresses

InStyle.com
Feb 09, 2015 @ 12:39 pm
Vanessa Williams, Escada, SAG Awards, Ugly Betty, celebrity style, celebrity trends
pinterest
Vanessa Williams

This year's winning gowns were twice as nice in two colors. Sleek Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams dazzled in a canary-colored Escada gown with black waistband.

Which actress do you think was the best dressed at the SAG Awards? Vote Now!

Lionel Hahn/Abaca
Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Calvin Klein Collection, SAG Awards, celebrity style, celebrity trends
pinterest
Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler chose a two-piece ensemble from Calvin Klein Collection. Smart girl! The white bodice showed off her tan while the high-waisted sapphire skirt made her legs look a mile long.

Lionel Hahn/Abaca
Sandra Oh, Kim Me Hee, SAG Awards, Grey's Anatomy, celebrity style, celebrity trends, hanbok
pinterest
Sandra Oh

Grey's nominee Sandra Oh honored her heritage with a gown by Korean designer Kim Me Hee. The black and hot pink dress was inspired by the traditional Korean hanbok dress, which has a high empire waistline and a full skirt of a contrasting color.

Patrick Rideaux/Rex
Amy Ryan, SAG Awards, Gone Baby Gone, celebrity style, celebrity trends
pinterest
Amy Ryan

Gone Baby Gone nominee Amy Ryan was an elegant standout in a flowing draped gown of pewter and ivory.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Lionel Hahn/Abaca

Vanessa Williams

This year's winning gowns were twice as nice in two colors. Sleek Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams dazzled in a canary-colored Escada gown with black waistband.

Which actress do you think was the best dressed at the SAG Awards? Vote Now!

Advertisement
2 of 4 Lionel Hahn/Abaca

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler chose a two-piece ensemble from Calvin Klein Collection. Smart girl! The white bodice showed off her tan while the high-waisted sapphire skirt made her legs look a mile long.

3 of 4 Patrick Rideaux/Rex

Sandra Oh

Grey's nominee Sandra Oh honored her heritage with a gown by Korean designer Kim Me Hee. The black and hot pink dress was inspired by the traditional Korean hanbok dress, which has a high empire waistline and a full skirt of a contrasting color.

Advertisement
4 of 4 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Amy Ryan

Gone Baby Gone nominee Amy Ryan was an elegant standout in a flowing draped gown of pewter and ivory.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!