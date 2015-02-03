SAG Trend: Sweetheart Necklines

InStyle.com
Feb 02, 2015 @ 8:22 pm
Ellen Pompeo, Nina Ricci, SAG Awards, Grey's Anatomy, celebrity trends, sweetheart necklines, celebrity style
pinterest
Ellen Pompeo

Valentine's Day came early this year with stars showing off their collarbones-and their daecolletage-in dresses with sweetheart necklines. Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo added curves to her slender frame with a silvery confection from Nina Ricci.

Which actress do you think was the best dressed at the SAG Awards? Vote Now!

Lionel Hahn/Abaca
Michelle Pfeiffer, Versace, SAG Awards, sweetheart neckline, celebrity trends, celebrity style
pinterest
Michelle Pfeiffer

She may not have picked up an award, but Michelle Pfeiffer certainly outdressed the competition in her simple Versace cocktail dress. The actress played up her ageless beauty with a pewter-toned strapless number with a curvy neckline.

Bill Davila/Startraks
Kyra Sedgwick, L'Wren Scott, SAG Awards, celebrity trends, celebrity style
pinterest
Kyra Sedgwick

Sometimes all you need is a bold color and a flawless fit-double nominee Kyra Sedgwick emphasized her hourglass form in a simple strapless number from L'Wren Scott.

Which actress do you think was the best dressed at the SAG Awards? Vote Now!

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Rebecca Romijn, Roberto Cavalli, SAG Awards, celebrity trends, celebrity style
pinterest
Rebecca Romijn

Ugly Betty star-and recent newlywed-Rebecca Romijn was every inch the bombshell in a spangled dress from Roberto Cavalli that showed off her model figure.

Jen Lowery/Startraks
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Lionel Hahn/Abaca

Ellen Pompeo

Valentine's Day came early this year with stars showing off their collarbones-and their daecolletage-in dresses with sweetheart necklines. Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo added curves to her slender frame with a silvery confection from Nina Ricci.

Which actress do you think was the best dressed at the SAG Awards? Vote Now!

Advertisement
2 of 4 Bill Davila/Startraks

Michelle Pfeiffer

She may not have picked up an award, but Michelle Pfeiffer certainly outdressed the competition in her simple Versace cocktail dress. The actress played up her ageless beauty with a pewter-toned strapless number with a curvy neckline.

3 of 4 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kyra Sedgwick

Sometimes all you need is a bold color and a flawless fit-double nominee Kyra Sedgwick emphasized her hourglass form in a simple strapless number from L'Wren Scott.

Which actress do you think was the best dressed at the SAG Awards? Vote Now!

Advertisement
4 of 4 Jen Lowery/Startraks

Rebecca Romijn

Ugly Betty star-and recent newlywed-Rebecca Romijn was every inch the bombshell in a spangled dress from Roberto Cavalli that showed off her model figure.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!