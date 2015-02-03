SAG Trend: Sweetheart Necklines

Valentine's Day came early this year with stars showing off their collarbones-and their daecolletage-in dresses with sweetheart necklines. Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo added curves to her slender frame with a silvery confection from Nina Ricci.
Michelle Pfeiffer
She may not have picked up an award, but Michelle Pfeiffer certainly outdressed the competition in her simple Versace cocktail dress. The actress played up her ageless beauty with a pewter-toned strapless number with a curvy neckline.
Kyra Sedgwick
Sometimes all you need is a bold color and a flawless fit-double nominee Kyra Sedgwick emphasized her hourglass form in a simple strapless number from L'Wren Scott.
Rebecca Romijn
Ugly Betty star-and recent newlywed-Rebecca Romijn was every inch the bombshell in a spangled dress from Roberto Cavalli that showed off her model figure.
Ellen Pompeo
Kyra Sedgwick
