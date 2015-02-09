SAG Trend: Dazzling Sequins

Feb 09, 2015 @ 12:32 pm
Eva Longoria Parker, SAG Awards, Fashion Trends
Eva Longoria Parker

Old Hollywood was represented as these sirens stepped out with serious shimmer. Eva Longoria Parker's Naeem Khan dress upped the glamour ante with a gorgeous train and fully-exposed back. For a little extra glitz, she wore dramatic Verdura earrings.

Mike Blake/Landov
Christina Applegate, SAG Awards, Fashion Trends
Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate also made a dramatic statement in an Elie Saab gown, with a tiered hemline and rows of sparkle atop a light gray base.

Jen Lowery/Startraks
Brittany Snow, SAG Awards, Fashion Trends
Brittany Snow

Twenty-one-year-old Brittany Snow was every bit the woman in a Zuhair Murad silver gown and jewelry by Neil Lane. Her Mary Norton clutch finished off the silver-toned look perfectly.

Lionel Hahn/Abaca
Becki Newton, SAG Awards, Fashion Trends
Becki Newton

Rows upon rows of sequined white layers helped Becki Newton float down the red carpet. Her Elsie Katz Couture gown was not outdone by her elegant Leviev and Bochic jewels.

Lionel Hahn/Abaca
