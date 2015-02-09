SAG Trend: Brooches

The brooch is back in a big way for spring, and as these lovely ladies demonstrate, it adds a delightful finishing touch like frosting on a cake. Marcia Cross shows a little strategically-placed flower goes a long way. The nominee and mother of two complemented her draping Monique Lhuillier dress with jewels from Lorraine Schwartz.
Kate Beckinsale
A floating tiered dress, accented by vintage Van Cleef + Arpels jewels and a bow-shaped brooch is the ultimate in soft femininity on Kate Beckinsale.
Ana Ortiz
The Ugly Betty star accessorizes her anything-but-basic black Pamela Dennis dress with a floral-motif diamond brooch.
America Ferrera
By placing a jeweled cluster on the asymmetrical shoulder of this design, Monique Lhuillier added some edge to an otherwise dainty lace dress.
Keisha Whitaker
A diamond brooch at the bust provides a lovely anchor for the cascading panel on Keisha Whitaker's Jenny Packham dress. Understated and elegant, her Neil Lane jewels were a perfect accent on Whitaker's lithe frame.
