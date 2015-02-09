SAG Trend: Brooches

The brooch is back in a big way for spring, and as these lovely ladies demonstrate, it adds a delightful finishing touch like frosting on a cake. Marcia Cross shows a little strategically-placed flower goes a long way. The nominee and mother of two complemented her draping Monique Lhuillier dress with jewels from Lorraine Schwartz.



Which actress do you think was the best dressed at the SAG Awards? Vote Now!