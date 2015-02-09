SAG Trend: Brooches

Feb 09, 2015 @ 12:35 pm
Marcia Cross, SAG Awards, Fashion Trends
Marcia Cross

The brooch is back in a big way for spring, and as these lovely ladies demonstrate, it adds a delightful finishing touch like frosting on a cake. Marcia Cross shows a little strategically-placed flower goes a long way. The nominee and mother of two complemented her draping Monique Lhuillier dress with jewels from Lorraine Schwartz.

Which actress do you think was the best dressed at the SAG Awards?

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kate Beckinsale, SAG Awards, Fashion Trends
Kate Beckinsale

A floating tiered dress, accented by vintage Van Cleef + Arpels jewels and a bow-shaped brooch is the ultimate in soft femininity on Kate Beckinsale.

Which actress do you think was the best dressed at the SAG Awards?

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Ana Ortiz, SAG Awards, Fashion Trends
Ana Ortiz

The Ugly Betty star accessorizes her anything-but-basic black Pamela Dennis dress with a floral-motif diamond brooch.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
America Ferrera, SAG Awards, Fashion Trends
America Ferrera

By placing a jeweled cluster on the asymmetrical shoulder of this design, Monique Lhuillier added some edge to an otherwise dainty lace dress.

Which actress do you think was the best dressed at the SAG Awards?

Lionel Hahn/Abaca
Keisha Whitaker, SAG Awards, Fashion Trend
Keisha Whitaker

A diamond brooch at the bust provides a lovely anchor for the cascading panel on Keisha Whitaker's Jenny Packham dress. Understated and elegant, her Neil Lane jewels were a perfect accent on Whitaker's lithe frame.

Craig Barritt/JPI
