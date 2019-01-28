The Sexy Trend That Dominated the 2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet

It's no surprise that sequins and glittery embellishments were huge trends at the 2019 SAG Awards. But there was one sultry fashion movement that caught us off guard. This year, several stars served up major Angelina Jolie — and by Angelina Jolie, I mean the kind of jaw-dropping leg that the actress showed off with the thigh-high slit in her Atelier Versace gown during the 2012 Academy Awards.

In case you somehow forgot about the iconic style moment, let us refresh your memory.

Image zoom Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

That extreme slit, coupled with Jolie's fierce pose, went down in red carpet history. And now, we have a few more stars who seem to be following her lead, from Lady Gaga's elegant Dior gown fresh off of the Haute Couture runway to Angela Bassett's George's Chakra number with its 3-D chiffon cutout. Scroll down to see all of the fun leg-baring gowns.

Amy Adams

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Samira Wiley

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Image zoom ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

Robin Wright

Image zoom MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta Jones

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

D'Arcy Carden

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Mandy Moore