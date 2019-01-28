The Sexy Trend That Dominated the 2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Angelina Jolie would definitely approve of these sultry looks.
It's no surprise that sequins and glittery embellishments were huge trends at the 2019 SAG Awards. But there was one sultry fashion movement that caught us off guard. This year, several stars served up major Angelina Jolie — and by Angelina Jolie, I mean the kind of jaw-dropping leg that the actress showed off with the thigh-high slit in her Atelier Versace gown during the 2012 Academy Awards.
In case you somehow forgot about the iconic style moment, let us refresh your memory.
That extreme slit, coupled with Jolie's fierce pose, went down in red carpet history. And now, we have a few more stars who seem to be following her lead, from Lady Gaga's elegant Dior gown fresh off of the Haute Couture runway to Angela Bassett's George's Chakra number with its 3-D chiffon cutout. Scroll down to see all of the fun leg-baring gowns.
Amy Adams
Samira Wiley
Patricia Clarkson
Lady Gaga
Robin Wright
Catherine Zeta Jones
Angela Bassett
D'Arcy Carden
Mandy Moore