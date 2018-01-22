Did Sadie Sink Have the Chicest Day of Any SAG Awards Attendee?

Courtesy Sadie Sink
Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 21, 2018 @ 7:45 pm

What were you doing when you were 15 years old? I was lounging on my couch watching Laguna Beach in a Juicy Couture tracksuit. And that was on a "fancy" night. But Sadie Sink, who plays Max in Netflix's Stranger Things, is living a bit more fabulously. Her Sunday involved getting ready for the SAG Awards with some of the most important stylists and makeup artists in Hollywood. And Chanel.

The natural beauty arrived to the 24th Annual SAG Awards in a white embellished Chanel dressed that made her look like an angel. A fashion angel. My favorite thing about Sadie's red carpet look? She looked like herself; just a dressed up version. How refreshing.

Here, Sadie walks us through her day of getting ready for the SAG Awards.

VIDEO: 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

 

1 of 6 Courtesy Sadie Sink

Makeup First

"It was so emotional to see her tonight," Sink's makeup artist Nina Park tells InStyle.com moments after sending her client off to the red carpet. "I was really inspired by the old Chance perfume Chanel ads. They looked so young, fresh and current. We didn't want the dress to look too bridal, so I chose to keep her youthfulness and focus on her skin. She’s got amazing freckles. We wanted everything to flush together as if it was just coming from within. She was just glowing."

2 of 6 Courtesy Sadie Sink

THe Hair Brooch

Why not put a piece of fine jewelry in your hair? Especially if it's inspired by a feather motif, which meant "freedom" to Mademoiselle Chanel. Sink's stylist Molly Dickson fashioned a Chanel Fine Jewelry brooch into the perfect hair accessory. 

“At the last second we decided to add a little extra sparkle to complete the look," Sink tells us.

3 of 6 Courtesy Sadie Sink

It Takes a Village

"Feeling so lucky to have Nina and Ryan. We had so much fun getting ready all day," Sink captioned this getting ready photo, taken earlier today. 

4 of 6 Courtesy Sadie Sink

Accessories Galore

Why stop at a diamond hairpiece? Here, Sink lays out the many chic accessories stylist Molly Dickson pulled her look, courtesy of Chanel. 

5 of 6 Courtesy Sadie Sink

The Perfect Clutch

“Molly always knows the right amount of bling, this Chanel bag was the perfect addition," Sink said of the lucite bag, which can be worn crossbody or as a clutch. 

6 of 6 Courtesy Sadie Sink

Red Carpet Ready

"Excited and ready to go!"

