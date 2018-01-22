Did Sadie Sink Have the Chicest Day of Any SAG Awards Attendee?

What were you doing when you were 15 years old? I was lounging on my couch watching Laguna Beach in a Juicy Couture tracksuit. And that was on a "fancy" night. But Sadie Sink, who plays Max in Netflix's Stranger Things, is living a bit more fabulously. Her Sunday involved getting ready for the SAG Awards with some of the most important stylists and makeup artists in Hollywood. And Chanel.

The natural beauty arrived to the 24th Annual SAG Awards in a white embellished Chanel dressed that made her look like an angel. A fashion angel. My favorite thing about Sadie's red carpet look? She looked like herself; just a dressed up version. How refreshing.

Here, Sadie walks us through her day of getting ready for the SAG Awards.

VIDEO: 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Arrivals