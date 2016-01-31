Our 6 Favorite Moments from the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards

It was another night to remember at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Saturday night. As we make our way closer to the Academy Awards, we’re reminded once more just how talented, diverse, and stylish this year’s crop of nominees is.

The SAG Awards may not officially have a host, but the minute Amy Poehler and Tina Fey took the stage to honor Carol Burnett with a Life Achievement Award, we were left pining for the comedic duo’s hosting prowess. Still, the show was full of special moments, from the always cool and dapper Idris Elba’s history-making evening to Leonardo DiCaprio giving us hope for the Oscars as he took down another best actor win for The Revenant. Ahead, more highlights from the 2016 SAG Awards.

RELATED: SAG Awards 2016: See the Best Red Carpet Looks