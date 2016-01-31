Our 6 Favorite Moments from the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Hana Asbrink
Jan 31, 2016 @ 6:00 am

It was another night to remember at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Saturday night. As we make our way closer to the Academy Awards, we’re reminded once more just how talented, diverse, and stylish this year’s crop of nominees is. 

The SAG Awards may not officially have a host, but the minute Amy Poehler and Tina Fey took the stage to honor Carol Burnett with a Life Achievement Award, we were left pining for the comedic duo’s hosting prowess. Still, the show was full of special moments, from the always cool and dapper Idris Elba’s history-making evening to Leonardo DiCaprio giving us hope for the Oscars as he took down another best actor win for The Revenant. Ahead, more highlights from the 2016 SAG Awards. 

RELATED: SAG Awards 2016: See the Best Red Carpet Looks

1 of 6 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Reunited and It Feels So Good

Anytime these two ladies share the stage, we’re left smiling. Before presenting Carol Burnett with her SAG Life Achievement Award, they couldn’t help but take a stab at one of the evening’s top winners. "Let's all calm down about Leonardo DiCaprio and how hard it was to shoot The Revenant, okay? So you slept in a horse, and you ate bison liver. Big whoop,” Poehler started. “Carol would have slept in that horse, worn it, done a song and a dance, and made a much funnier face after eating something very disgusting." Talk about girl power! 

Advertisement
2 of 6 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

All Hail the Queen

Queen Latifah couldn’t hold back her excitement and gratitude when she picked up her trophy (her third SAG award!) for best actress in a TV movie or miniseries for her role in Bessie. After doing a couple of quick bicep curls, she went on to reflect on her 20-plus-year career and dole out some inspiring words, as well. "I hope that anyone out there who does not come in the package that people say you should, keep fighting for it. Flip those rocks over. Keep pushing. Keep turning. You can do it. You build your own boxes. Not people. So knock that thing away and do you.” Amen to that.

3 of 6 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Double Win, FTW

Oh, Idris, you make it all look so easy. Not only do you manage to sweep both of the categories you were nominated for (best supporting actor in Beasts of No Nation, best actor in a television movie or miniseries for Luther), you also made history by being the first black person to win two SAG awards in one evening. Cool, sexy, humble... where do we sign up?

Advertisement
4 of 6 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A Lifetime of Laughs

A legend was recognized Saturday night for her contributions to stage and screen. Carol Burnett received the SAG Life Achievement Award for being a comedic trailblazer in a world dominated by men, and the 82-year-old didn’t let the formality of a show prevent her from delivering laughs: She took the red carpet in a pair of fuzzy slippers

Advertisement
5 of 6 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stealing the Spotlight

The evening’s top billing went to Spotlight, which nabbed the category win for outstanding cast in a motion picture. Based on the 2001 Boston Globe investigation of child abuse in the Catholic church, the film honors those victims and survivors. Both Mark Ruffalo and Michael Keaton gave powerful acceptance speeches on behalf on those left powerless and disenfranchised everywhere.

Advertisement
6 of 6 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Leaders of the Pack

Let’s face it: All eyes are on Leonardo DiCaprio these days as he inches closer to a potential Academy Award. After reuniting with fellow Titanic star Kate Winslet before the show on the red carpet, DiCaprio went on to secure his win for best actor in The Revenant, while Brie Larson scooped up her first best actress SAG trophy for her role in Room. We’re already at the edge of our seats for Oscars night! 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!