Olivia Munn's Stylist Got Her SAG Awards Dress Online. Here's Where (And Why!)

The getting ready process, even for the most seasoned celebrity, can be a long, harrowing experience. That’s why surrounding yourself with a great team (hilarious hair stylist, brilliant makeup artist, and supportive wardrobe stylist) is key in making those pre-carpet hours more bearable.

Jessica Paster has been one of those supportive stylists by the side of some of the most glamorous women in Hollywood for the past 16 years, helping stars like Miranda Kerr and Ruby Rose get ready for red carpets.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Tonight, Paster helped one of her most devoted clients, Olivia Munn, get ready for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Never afraid to try new things, Paster decided to pair Tamara Mellon heels with an e-tailer chic dress when it came to selecting Munn’s look, versus dusting off lookbooks or scrolling through endless runway galleries.

Here, she talks about the shop. Specifically why she took to Farfetch.com to find Munn the perfect SAG Awards dress, and what is so different about this year’s awards season.

Tell us a bit about how you and Olivia Munn decided on this look.

As a stylist, you find every single avenue to go look for dresses such as current collections, past collections, and vintage pieces. We were going through all the collections and were finding these beautiful dresses—and in particular this Oscar de la Renta dress we chose. When we were searching for it [online], it popped up on Farfetch.com, and we just thought to ourselves, why not [order it]?

What specifically made this dress, “the” dress.

What caught my eye was the gorgeous beaded and sequin leaf motif. The buyers of the boutiques Farfetch works with have gorgeous eyes for evening wear and have curated a gorgeous selection.

How has your approach to styling changed now that runway options are available online for purchase so soon after the show?

I have been in this business for 21 years, and through that time I have seen all of fashion change so much. What is great is that every time I dress somebody for the red carpet, I always receive emails and direct messages on my social media from people asking, “where can I get this dress?" It’s great to be able to say you can go to a store in town or even easier, websites—like Farfetch—and buy it now.

How has styling this awards season been different from other awards seasons given the Times Up movement?

Now, we as women are not only going to be asked on the red carpet who are you wearing, but we are asking why are we wearing the things that we are wearing. I think that it is a great time right now being a woman.