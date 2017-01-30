Pregnant Natalie Portman Looked Like an Angelic Queen at the SAG Awards

Whether or not Natalie Portman purposely aligned her due date with the end of award season, we’re grateful for the many baby bump-watching opportunities. The latest of her many gorgeous maternity styles is a Dior gown at the 2017 SAG Awards, and the Jackie star looked like otherworldly royalty.

Steve Granitz/Getty

Portman donned a cream-colored Dior Haute Couture crepe puff-sleeve tunic dress with a long train, pairing the look with Tiffany & Co. drop earrings, an elegant updo, and a matching clutch. The SAG nominee showed up with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, looking calm and collected for soon-to-be two-time parents.

VIDEO: Natalie Portman Talks About Becoming Jackie Kennedy

The 35-year-old, who is nominated for Jackie, told E! on the red carpet that she learned a lot about the former First Lady while preparing for the role. "I watched a lot of the footage of her from that era and also read a lot of the biographies of her and she really led our nation through such a difficult, dark moment in history," she said.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"And we're so lucky that she really kept us going in a moment where everyone was feeling a lot of fear and a lot of anxiety about what was going on."

John Shearer/Getty

RELATED: Natalie Portman's Maternity Style

Click here for more gorgeous red carpet looks from the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.