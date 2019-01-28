Michael B. Jordan Is on Board with This 50 Shades of Grey-Inspired Fashion Trend

Image zoom Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

I have to admit that watching the fellas stroll down the red carpet in the same black-and-white tuxedos year after year is kind of a snoozefest. But every now and then, some of the guys surprise us and with a stylish moment that would even impress the fashion gods. Case in point: Michael B. Jordan's Louis Vuitton harness at the 2019 SAG Awards.

It's a custom Virgil Abloh design equipped with pink, purple, and navy paint splotches surrounding the iconic LV monogram. As you can see, it definitely brought the Creed star's navy suit to life. And Jordan isn't the only actor that's into the bondage look.

Just a few weeks ago, Timothée Chalamet went all 50 Shade of Grey on us with a glittery version. We love how he skipped a blazer in favor of the BDSM-inspired layer, which Chalamet referred to as a "bib."

And we can never forget Mr. Adam Rippon's appearance at the 2018 Oscars. His Moschino harness with extra straps was a breath of fresh air.

We're hanging on to hope for more men take titillating fashion risks on the red carpet.