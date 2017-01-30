Meryl Streep Photobombed Gina Rodriguez, Who Understandably Lost It

Although Meryl Streep did not take home a trophy at Sunday night's SAG Awards, nobody had a better time at the show. The legendary actress not only had fun with Ryan Gosling—and even reached over to fix his bow tie as they chatted—but also joked around with Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez.

As Streep walked down the red carpet, she happened to pass behind Rodriguez, who was posing for photographers. Naturally, she took advantage of the photobomb opportunity by making a silly face behind the unaware actress.

This was about 3 seconds before I lost my shit. Meryl, thanks for the photobomb. My shit is now officially lost. A photo posted by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:09am PST

"This was about 3 seconds before I lost my sh—. Meryl, thanks for the photobomb. My sh— is now officially lost," Rodriguez captioned this amazing 'gram.

When Rodriguez realized what was happening, she bowed down to the queen, while Streep smiled for the camera like a proud fairy godmother. "I swear she felt like a magical breeze behind me," she later wrote on Twitter.

Meryl, we don't deserve you.