Follow InStyle's Live Blog for the 2017 SAG Awards

The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards are taking place tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and we hope you have your popcorn ready—it’s going to be an exciting evening. Stay tuned as InStyle’s staff keeps you updated on every must-see moment through our live blog—we’ll be posting commentary throughout the night, from the red carpet through the entire awards ceremony.

While the SAG Awards have no official host, the ceremony boasts many A-list presenters, including Brie Larson and Naomie Harris. We can’t wait to hear the Screen Actor Guild’s picks for this unique awards show!