The Hottest Parties of the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 

Let’s be honest: Awards shows are fun and all, but what we really want to see are stars getting down in the post-show celebrations. The 22nd annual run of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium was surely a memorable one and there were plenty of opportunities to honor Hollywood’s finest, both before and after the show on Saturday night.

Above, Mad Men's January Jones cuts a dreamy figure in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture design alongside Mom star Anna Faris, who recalled Old Hollywood glamour in a siren-hot Naeem Khan gown at the People and Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) SAG Gala. Click through in the photo icon above to see more of our favorite moments from the hottest SAG Award parties.