Exclusive! Get a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at How Sarah Hyland Got Ready For the SAG Awards

How does Sarah Hyland prep for an awards show? For the 2014 SAG Awards, the star's hairstylist Ryan Richman and makeup artist Allan Avendano gave InStyle.com a behind-the-scenes look at how her stunning hair and makeup came together. "As a team, we were inspired by classic style icons," said Richman. The resulting effect was definitely glamorous, but didn't distract from her hi-low Pamella Roland gown -- or those amazing Jimmy Choo heels. From the retro references that inspired the team, to the finished look, get a behind-the-scenes peek at how Hyland got ready for the big event in our gallery!

