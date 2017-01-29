A final call to action to celebrate the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards commenced Saturday night at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The legendary pre-fête was hosted by Entertainment Weekly and brought out stars including Yara Shahidi, Kaley Cuoco, Anna Diop, Chrissy Metz, Malin Akerman, Kiersey Clemons, Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams, and basically the whole cast of Stranger Things.

The bash has become a favorite among the Orange is the New Black cast members such as Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Taryn Manning, Laverne Cox, and Adrienne C. Moore, the latter of whom told InStyle, “I come to this party every year. I love fanning out on people that I see on TV. It’s so interesting. Sometimes you don’t know who they are because they’re so dressed up on camera. You’re talking to them for a few minutes and then you’re like ‘Oh, that’s the girl from Game of Thrones or Downtown Abbey!”

However, the actress mentioned the importance of keeping one’s cool, “I haven’t been in this business long. These are people I hope to work with one day, so I can’t fan out on them too hard. It can make it awkward for them.”

“This is all new to me,” Westworld starlet Angela Sarafyan told reporters. That said, she’s a pro at keeping her skin looking flawless through hours of events. “The trick is washing your face with cold water. It closes your pores. I think a really big thing with this is to maintain your skin. I use Arcona. It’s really special. They have a store that has the perfect lotion and everything for your skin,” she said.

Moments later, the chant, “we’re going to win, we’re going to win” began to build on the carpet. The solo voice came from Cuoco of The Big Bang Theory who said with a laugh, “I’m kidding. We’ve been nominated many times and I’m sure it will continue to just be a nomination. But we are thrilled in year ten to still be recognized. It makes me very happy.”

DJ Michelle Pesce spun records from artists spanning from Run DMC to French Montana that incited an adorable dance-off between child actors Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things and Miles Brown from Black-ish. As their peers Marsai Martin, Saniyya Sidney, Marcus Scribner, Rico Rodriguez, and Shahidi joined in they naturally drew a crowd of on-lookers who cheered them on and proved Cox’s earlier predictions correct. “This party is a hit. I always have so much fun here.”