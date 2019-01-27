The $120 Heels Emily Blunt Depends on for Long Days on Her Feet

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The gown, the jewelry, the shoes. It takes a lot of time and effort to put together the perfect red-carpet look, especially one as epic as Emily Blunt's at the 2019 SAG Awards. Blunt sashayed onto the scene in a ruffled, pink Michael Kors Collection dress that would have made Barbie jealous.

A silvery Jimmy Choo clutch was just the right size to hold the essentials and matched Blunt's sparkly earrings. But the highlight of Blunt's outfit, which you might have missed, might have been her affordable Sam Edelman heels ($120; nordstrom.com). It turns out that Blunt keeps them in rotation for whenever she's going to be on her feet for a while. We've spotted her wearing them in some of her street-style outfits, and they're cute enough for even the fanciest of moments — like the SAG Awards.

Scroll down to see exactly how her stylist Jessica Paster pulled together her breathtaking (and comfortable) red-carpet look.

RELATED: The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2019 SAG Awards

Image zoom HIGHHEELPRNCSS/INSTAGRAM

"I usually go on a hike with my dog Winston in the morning. And after, I make sure that all my accessories, shoes, clutches, jewelry, and apparel are on point. Emily just relaxes."

Image zoom Courtesy

"We have ongoing fittings and when we picked her SAG dress, she knew that she was going to wear it for one of the award-season shows. We also knew that we were also going to pair it with Sam Edelman because it’s such a beautiful shoe, and it’s comfortable."

Image zoom Courtesy

“Emily’s favorite style is the Yaro and the Yoshi Sandals."

Image zoom Courtesy

"My favorite thing to add under a dress is either the Spanx "Undie-tecatable" thong or Commando underwear."

Image zoom HIGHHEELPRNCESS/INSTAGRAM

For wrinkles: "I always use the Downy Wrinkle Releaser Spray. OMG, you spray it on the outfit and it goes away!”