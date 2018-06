"We wanted to create a Brigitte Bardot-inspired beauty look with a lot of lashes and a glamorous smoky eye," makeup artist Kayleen McAdams says of client Sofia Vergara. "It was classic Sofia, but just amped up a bit." McAdams gave her a warm glow by applying highlighter to Vergara's cheeks, forehead and nose, followed by a classic pink blush and mauve lipstick. To add definition to the eyes, she turned to Covergirl LiquiLine Blast eyeliner in Brown Blaze. "I made the line on the top very thick and smoky and then blended it out to a cat-eye shape," McAdams says. A coffee shadow and lots of lashes coated in LashBlast Fusion very Black finished off the smoldering effect.