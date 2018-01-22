From 90210 to SAG, Andrea Zuckerman Is Still the Valedictorian of Life

Who knew when we’d be tuning in to the 2018 SAG Awards, we’d be treated to one of the evening’s most delightful bits of nostalgia: Andrea Zuckerman is still on top!

Gabrielle Carteris, who played everyone’s favorite brown-nosed go-getter on the beloved ‘90s TV series, Beverly Hills, 90210, proved that her ambitions couldn't be contained by the walls of West Beverly. The actress, who just so happens to be the SAG president, stepped out on the awards stage Sunday night to give a powerful speech.

"I am incredible inspired by the women and men across the country who have shared their truths with such courage and such candor. Truth is power, and women are stepping into their power," she said.

She looked every bit as smart and powerful as we remembered her to be before her speech, owning the red carpet in a plunging black draped gown with can't-miss-me statement earrings (werk!).

Carteris was elected president by the Screen Actors Guild in April 2016, but the actress had been serving the organization for several years prior.

Once an overachiever, always an overachiever, amirite?