8 Red Carpet Poses to Look Out for at the 2016 SAG Awards

Most Utilized By: Brie Larson

We’re so happy that Room star Brie Larson is getting recognition for her intense role as a mother held captive, which has earned her nearly every Best Actress nomination there is this year. But no one is more thrilled than the award season first-timer herself, whose inner happiness bursts from every seam of her couture gowns. Her pose is the one that screams, “I’m here to have fun!” The last time we saw this kind of sass and excitement on the red carpet, it was from everyone's favorite young actress, Emma Stone. And it’s no wonder we’re getting #StoneVibes from Ms. Larson, too. At the Globes, Larson told us that Stone, her BFF, gave her tips on how to rock a red carpet. Well, consider it done.