The 5 Most Powerful Political Moments from the SAG Awards

Political, social, and plainly hysterical statements stole the show at the 2017 SAG Awards. Presenters and award-winners alike all had something to say when they hit the stage at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.

Ashton Kutcher kicked off the host-less show with a tone-setting comment: “Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members and everyone at home and everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are a part of the fabric of who we are and we love you and we welcome you,” he said.

Presenter John Krasinski took his moment in the spotlight to celebrate women and honor his young daughters as well as his wife, Emily Blunt. “As the father of two girls, I am always trying to find words that accurately encapsulate my experience,” Krasinski began, “The author William Golding came pretty close when he said ‘Women are foolish to pretend they’re equal to men; they are far superior and always have been.’ As a father, and as a husband, and as a human being, I’m inspired by women every day.”

Bryan Cranston accepted the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for his performance as President Lyndon B. Johnson in TV movie All the Way. The Breaking Bad alum took the moment to impart a bit of wisdom from the former President as he told the crowd, “I’m often asked, ‘How would Lyndon Johnson think about Donald Trump?’ and I honestly feel that 36 would put his arm around 45 and earnestly wish him success, and he would also whisper in his ear something he said often as a form of encouragement, and a cautionary tale, ‘Just don’t piss in the soup that all of us gotta eat.’”

Lily Tomlin’s 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton presented the Grace and Frankie actress with her lifetime achievement award, but not before delivering a slew of hilarious one-liners. “Greeting from Dollywood, Hollywood! I almost didn’t get in,” she told the crowd. “They were holding me backstage, they kept on wanting to see my IDs—well, I think it was IDs, maybe it was just double Ds, something like that… Had to get that off my chest.”

“I won, I’m the winner, the winner is me, landslide,” Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus remarked as she accepted her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. “My father fled religious persecution in occupied France, and I’m an American patriot and I love this country, and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes, and this immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American,” Louis-Dreyfus proclaimed. “Our guilds are unions of storytellers who have always welcomed those from nations and of varying beliefs who wish to share their creativity with America, we are grateful for them, we stand with them, and we will fight for them.”