See All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet

The 2017 awards season is well underway and we’re all excited to tune in to tonight’s Screen Actors Guild ceremony for all the exciting fashion and fanfare to come.

So far, the evening's style stars are making standout entrances, with everyone from Nicole Kidman killing it in a Gucci emerald sparkler to Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery in a colorful striped Elie Saab number and 12-year-old nominee Millie Bobby Brown stunning in a red Armani gown hitting the carpet at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium.

VIDEO: 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Keep it here for all of your favorite stars from both big and small screens, as they light up the red carpet with statement-making looks. With more celebs like Brie Larson and Janelle Monáe confirmed to present during the 23rd annual run of the show, we can be sure the fashion won’t disappoint.