The 18th Annual SAG Awards

"I'm surprised I'm still standing," Best Actress nominee Viola Davis said of the towering Jimmy Choo heels that accessorized her strapless white and gold Marchesa gown. "They are fabulous, though." And choosing her outfit was a family affair-both her husband and daughter supported her look. "If he approves, that's big," The Help star said. As for her daughter: "She tried on all my jewelry!" The offspring-approved baubles were from Cathy Waterman, while her clutch was by Judith Leiber.