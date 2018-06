The 16th Annual SAG Awards

She posed with her Up In the Air co-star Vera Farmiga (in J. Mendel), but Anna Kendrick also revealed that she has a history with Adam Lambert. "We are old friends," Kendrick (in Alberta Ferretti) explained when asked why she was spotted holding hands with the American Idol runner up on the red carpet. "Last time I saw him, he told me he was going to audition for Idol and I told him I was going to do a movie with George Clooney. When we saw each other tonight we couldn’t believe we went from unemployed to being at an awards show together!"