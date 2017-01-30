SAG Awards 2017: All the Red and Pink Dresses

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Red dress on a red carpet? Ballsy. Wearing the color requires confidence in and of itself but the added pressure of undoubtedly clashing with the decor... that takes a woman with gusto. Here, all the women who wore red (or pink, because, pink!) to the 2017 SAG Awards. Valentine's Day has come early, if you ask me.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement