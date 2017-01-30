SAG Awards 2017: All the Red and Pink Dresses

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 29, 2017 @ 8:45 pm

Red dress on a red carpet? Ballsy. Wearing the color requires confidence in and of itself but the added pressure of undoubtedly clashing with the decor... that takes a woman with gusto. Here, all the women who wore red (or pink, because, pink!) to the 2017 SAG Awards. Valentine's Day has come early, if you ask me. 

1 of 15 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard in Dress the Population with Irene Neuwirth jewelry and an Emm Kuo bag.

Advertisement
2 of 15 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown 

Millie Bobby Brown wearing Giorgio Armani and a Jennifer Behr headwrap.

3 of 15 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson in Reem Acra with jewelry by Nirav Modi and a Judith Leiber Couture clutch.

Advertisement
4 of 15 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush wearing Marchesa and jewelry by Jacob & Co.

Advertisement
5 of 15 FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty

Kimiko Glenn

Kimiko Glenn in Kayat.
Advertisement
6 of 15 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Annalise Basso 

Annalise Basso wearing Bibhu Mohapatra with Charlotte Olympia heels.

Advertisement
7 of 15 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Maisie Williams 

Maisie Williams wearing Louis Vuitton.

Advertisement
8 of 15 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kaley Cuoco 

Kaley Cuoco wearing Marchesa.

Advertisement
9 of 15 Steve Granitz/Getty

Anna Chlumsky

Anna Chlumsky wearing Elizabeth Kennedy and jewelry by Forevermark Diamonds.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Cara Buono 

Cara Buono wearing Georges Hobeika. 

Advertisement
11 of 15 John Shearer/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones wearing Irene Neuwirth earrings, Ileana Makri jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Advertisement
12 of 15 Steve Granitz/Getty

Mamrie Hart

Advertisement
13 of 15 John Shearer/Getty

Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer in Miu Miu and jewelry by Jacob & Co.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Alia Shawkat

Advertisement
15 of 15 John Shearer/Getty Images

Angela Sarafyan

Angela Sarafyan in Zac Posen.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!