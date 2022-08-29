All the Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 VMAs

VMAs fashion never disappoints.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on August 29, 2022
Lizzo 2022 MTV VMAs Sitting on Carpet Black Dress
Photo: Getty Images

Every year, all of the celebrities show up in the most campy fashion for MTV's Video Music Awards red carpet — where the sky (or the occasional meat dress) is the limit. And the 2022 VMAs were no different with celebrities traveling to New Jersey (of all places) for a night of music. Returning VMA veterans walked the carpet like pros in their over-the-top styled outfits, while newcomers understood the assignment in Gen Z-approved dresses, sets, and suits.

Lizzo — performer and winner at last night's event — arrived in a billowing, avant-garde dress by Jean Paul Gaultier before making her way into the Prudential Center for a show-stopping performance. Lil Nas X made a statement, as he does, in his Harris Reed headdress and skirt inspired by Iman's 2021 Met Gala look. Taylor Swift stunned fans not only with her bedazzled minidress but by announcing her tenth album, Midnights, due out Oct. 21 during her Video of the Year acceptance speech.

Below are all the best looks from this year's VMAs red carpet.

01 of 21

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Silver Minidress 2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
Getty Images

Dress, Oscar de la Renta.

02 of 21

Becky G

Becky G 2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
Getty Images

Dress, Zuhair Murad.

03 of 21

Tate McRae

Tate McRae 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Dress, Niné.

04 of 21

Anitta

Anitta 2022 Red Dress MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Dress, Schiaparelli.

05 of 21

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman Silver Gown MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Dress, threeASFOUR.

06 of 21

J Balvin

J Balvin White Suit MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Suit, Louis Vuitton.

07 of 21

Latto

Latto Green Set 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Set, Lado Bokuchava.

08 of 21

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow Suit 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Suit, Hermès.

09 of 21

Måneskin

Måneskin 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

All looks, Gucci.

10 of 21

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron Dress 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Dress, Paco Rabanne.

11 of 21

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Skirt, Harris Reed. Headdress, Harris Reed.

12 of 21

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Black Lace Dress 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Dress, Fendi.

13 of 21

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne Black Outfit 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images
14 of 21

Betty Who

Betty Who 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Suit, Atelier Cillian.

15 of 21

Blackpink

Blackpink 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Lisa: Dress, Celine.

Jisoo: Dress, Christian Dior.

Jennie Kim: Dress, Chanel.

Rosé: Dress, Saint Laurent. Jewelry, Tiffany.

16 of 21

Chloë Bailey

Chloe Bailey Silver Dress 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Dress, Zigman.

17 of 21

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter Floral Gown 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Dress, Moschino.

18 of 21

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Corset Dress 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Dress, Vivienne Westwood.

19 of 21

Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio Black Gown 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Dress, Alexandre Vauthier.

20 of 21

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson Black Dress Hood 2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Dress, Carolina Herrera.

21 of 21

Lizzo

2022 MTV VMAs
Getty Images

Dress, Jean Paul Gaultier.

