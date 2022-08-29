News Awards & Events Red Carpet All the Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 VMAs VMAs fashion never disappoints. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 29, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Every year, all of the celebrities show up in the most campy fashion for MTV's Video Music Awards red carpet — where the sky (or the occasional meat dress) is the limit. And the 2022 VMAs were no different with celebrities traveling to New Jersey (of all places) for a night of music. Returning VMA veterans walked the carpet like pros in their over-the-top styled outfits, while newcomers understood the assignment in Gen Z-approved dresses, sets, and suits. Lizzo — performer and winner at last night's event — arrived in a billowing, avant-garde dress by Jean Paul Gaultier before making her way into the Prudential Center for a show-stopping performance. Lil Nas X made a statement, as he does, in his Harris Reed headdress and skirt inspired by Iman's 2021 Met Gala look. Taylor Swift stunned fans not only with her bedazzled minidress but by announcing her tenth album, Midnights, due out Oct. 21 during her Video of the Year acceptance speech. Below are all the best looks from this year's VMAs red carpet. The Most Iconic Red Carpet PDA Moments from the MTV VMAs 01 of 21 Taylor Swift Getty Images Dress, Oscar de la Renta. 02 of 21 Becky G Getty Images Dress, Zuhair Murad. 03 of 21 Tate McRae Getty Images Dress, Niné. 04 of 21 Anitta Getty Images Dress, Schiaparelli. 05 of 21 Chloe Fineman Getty Images Dress, threeASFOUR. 06 of 21 J Balvin Getty Images Suit, Louis Vuitton. 07 of 21 Latto Getty Images Set, Lado Bokuchava. 08 of 21 Jack Harlow Getty Images Suit, Hermès. 09 of 21 Måneskin Getty Images All looks, Gucci. 10 of 21 Dove Cameron Getty Images Dress, Paco Rabanne. 11 of 21 Lil Nas X Getty Images Skirt, Harris Reed. Headdress, Harris Reed. 12 of 21 Lili Reinhart Getty Images Dress, Fendi. 13 of 21 Avril Lavigne Getty Images 14 of 21 Betty Who Getty Images Suit, Atelier Cillian. 15 of 21 Blackpink Getty Images Lisa: Dress, Celine.Jisoo: Dress, Christian Dior.Jennie Kim: Dress, Chanel.Rosé: Dress, Saint Laurent. Jewelry, Tiffany. 16 of 21 Chloë Bailey Getty Images Dress, Zigman. 17 of 21 Sabrina Carpenter Getty Images Dress, Moschino. 18 of 21 Bebe Rexha Getty Images Dress, Vivienne Westwood. 19 of 21 Dixie D'Amelio Getty Images Dress, Alexandre Vauthier. 20 of 21 Sofia Carson Getty Images Dress, Carolina Herrera. 21 of 21 Lizzo Getty Images Dress, Jean Paul Gaultier. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit