All the Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 VMAs

Every year, all of the celebrities show up in the most campy fashion for MTV's Video Music Awards red carpet — where the sky (or the occasional meat dress) is the limit. And the 2022 VMAs were no different with celebrities traveling to New Jersey (of all places) for a night of music. Returning VMA veterans walked the carpet like pros in their over-the-top styled outfits, while newcomers understood the assignment in Gen Z-approved dresses, sets, and suits.

Lizzo — performer and winner at last night's event — arrived in a billowing, avant-garde dress by Jean Paul Gaultier before making her way into the Prudential Center for a show-stopping performance. Lil Nas X made a statement, as he does, in his Harris Reed headdress and skirt inspired by Iman's 2021 Met Gala look. Taylor Swift stunned fans not only with her bedazzled minidress but by announcing her tenth album, Midnights, due out Oct. 21 during her Video of the Year acceptance speech.

Below are all the best looks from this year's VMAs red carpet.