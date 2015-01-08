See All the Best Looks from the 2015 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet!

The 2015 People's Choice Awards are underway, and we're loving all the looks that hit the red carpet!

Some of our favorite outfits worn by the stars? Sarah Hyland’s dazzling embellished pale green Christian Siriano frock that she styled with Stuart Weitzman sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Kristen Bell’s post-baby awards show debut in a flirty Monique Lhuillier dress with metallic Christian Louboutin shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Neil Lane jewels, and Portia de Rossi’s eye-catching royal blue Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with sheer inserts and nude Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.

Stay tuned for more incredible moments from the People's Choice Awards, and check out the winning ensembles Anna Faris, Bella Thorne, Gabrielle Union, Ginnifer Goodwin, Ellen Pompeo, and more wore to the show in our gallery now.

