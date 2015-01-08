See All the Best Looks from the 2015 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet!

The 2015 People's Choice Awards are underway, and we're loving all the looks that hit the red carpet!

Some of our favorite outfits worn by the stars? Sarah Hyland’s dazzling embellished pale green Christian Siriano frock that she styled with Stuart Weitzman sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Kristen Bell’s post-baby awards show debut in a flirty Monique Lhuillier dress with metallic Christian Louboutin shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Neil Lane jewels, and Portia de Rossi’s eye-catching royal blue Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with sheer inserts and nude Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.

Stay tuned for more incredible moments from the People's Choice Awards, and check out the winning ensembles Anna Faris, Bella Thorne, Gabrielle Union, Ginnifer Goodwin, Ellen Pompeo, and more wore to the show in our gallery now.

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland in Christian Siriano with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell in Monique Lhuillier with Christian Louboutin shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Neil Lane jewels.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union in Honor with Jamie Wolf earrings, a Casato necklace, and a Graziela Gems ring.

Ginnifer Goodwin

Ginnifer Goodwin in Delphine Manivet with Palter Deliso shoes, Melissa Kaye Jewelry earrings, and Melinda Maria rings.

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo in Elie Saab with Christian Louboutin shoes, Graziela Gems earrings, and a Dana Rebecca Designs ring.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne in Giorgio Armani.

Anna Faris

Anna Faris in Juan Carlos Obando with Jimmy Choo shoes and Irene Neuwirth and Graziela Gems jewels.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy in a navy suit of her own design with Forevermark jewels.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres in a suit of her own design with a Saint Laurent shirt.

Portia de Rossi

Portia de Rossi in Zuhair Murad with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Kat Dennings

Kat Dennings in a black gown with an Edie Parker clutch and Eva Fehren jewels.

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee in Balmain with Kwiat jewels.

Allison Janney

Allison Janney in Rani Zakhem with a Devi Kroell bag and Martin Katz jewels.

Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic in Tony Ward dress with Gianvito Rossi shoes, a Rauwolf clutch, Carla Amorim earrings, an Eva Fehren ring, and a Luna Rossa ring.

