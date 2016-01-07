See 8 of the Best Moments from the 2016 People’s Choice Awards

The 42nd annual run of the People’s Choice Awards was nothing short of entertaining. Celebrities crossing the worlds of music, television, movies, and even social media, gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday to honor all of the fan favorites.

Leading the charge was master of ceremonies, Jane Lynch. Beloved for her role as Glee’s Coach Sue Sylvester, Lynch took to performing once more as the evening’s emcee with a lively opening number (above), belting out her own renditions of popular hits like Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” and Silentó’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).” The star is having a killer week, returning as host of NBC’s Hollywood Game Night and premiering her new show, Angel from Hell, Thursday, Jan. 7, on CBS.

The People’s Choice Awards kicks off the 2016 awards season and the energy was palpable. Stars let loose and had fun when it came to their red carpet looks and acceptance speeches at the more casual, fan-voted event.

See more memorable moments of the evening below.

