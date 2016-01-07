See 8 of the Best Moments from the 2016 People’s Choice Awards

Jan 07, 2016

The 42nd annual run of the People’s Choice Awards was nothing short of entertaining. Celebrities crossing the worlds of music, television, movies, and even social media, gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday to honor all of the fan favorites.

Leading the charge was master of ceremonies, Jane Lynch. Beloved for her role as Glee’s Coach Sue Sylvester, Lynch took to performing once more as the evening’s emcee with a lively opening number (above), belting out her own renditions of popular hits like Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” and Silentó’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).” The star is having a killer week, returning as host of NBC’s Hollywood Game Night and premiering her new show, Angel from Hell, Thursday, Jan. 7, on CBS.

The People’s Choice Awards kicks off the 2016 awards season and the energy was palpable. Stars let loose and had fun when it came to their red carpet looks and acceptance speeches at the more casual, fan-voted event.

See more memorable moments of the evening below. 

1 of 7 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Taylor Kinney Gives Gaga a Shout-Out

Without mentioning her by name, the hunky star of Chicago Fire accepted his award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actor while acknowledging the love of his life. "Thank you for having my back and supporting me. You inspire me every day. I love you," he addressed his leading Lady and fiancée, who was absent at the show. If that wasn't swoon-worthy enough, he brought his mom as his date. Aww!

2 of 7 Chris Pizzello/Getty Images

Vin Diesel gave another emotional tribute to his brother for life, Paul Walker, after picking up both Favorite Movie and Favorite Action Movie accolades for Furious 7, sending the audience (both at home and in the theater) to tears.

3 of 7 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Grease Lightning!

The Pink Ladies of Grease: Live (Kether Donohue, Vanessa Hudgens, Keke Palmer, Julianne Hough, and Carly Rae Jepsen) turned to silver and black, making a formidable front in their edgy ensembles before presenting the award for Favorite Album to Meghan Trainor.

4 of 7 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres Truly Is Generous

Ellen DeGeneres lives up to her name, taking home the Favorite Humanitarian award for her tremendous charitable giving. In true Ellen-style, her acceptance speech was not without some antics.

5 of 7 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Pretty in Pink

Comedian-slash-fashion designer Melissa McCarthy grabbed attention for receiving the first award of the evening, Favorite Comedic Movie Actress, but also for looking positively radiant with her slimmed down physique.

6 of 7 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Shawn Mendes Takes the Show by Storm

Newly-signed Wilhelmina model and Favorite Breakout Artist Shawn Mendes took the stage with Fifth Harmony’s Camila Cabello for a stormy performance of “Stitches” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer."

7 of 7 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Out with a Big Bang

The cast of The Big Bang Theory closed the show by nabbing the final prize of the night: Favorite TV Show. Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, and the rest of crew have won a number of People's Choice Awards, both individually and as a group, since 2010.

