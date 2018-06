See All the Looks from the 2017 People’s Choice Awards

Awards season is in full swing, and tonight's 2017 People's Choice Awards did not disappoint on the fashion front.

Everyone from style icons like Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Priyanka Chopra to crowd favorites including Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Timberlake, and Robery Downey Jr. are slated to hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where the 43rd annual fan-voted show will kick off at 9 p.m. EST on CBS with comedian Joel McHale. Some of our favorite looks included Kristen Bell in a chic Rasario jumpsuit, Peyton List in a blush pink Yanina Couture creation, and Yara Shahidi in an Off-White checkered gown—all who caught our eye as they made their way into the star-studded event.

Still debating whether to tune in? The fact that Blake Shelton and Fifth Harmony are slated to perform should be enough to sway you.

Scroll through all of the night’s most memorable looks and be sure to stay tuned for our coverage of the ceremony.