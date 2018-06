See All the Best Looks from the 2016 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

The 42nd annual People's Choice Awards are underway and with that comes one of Hollywood's most fashionable occasions. Comedian Jane Lynch, who will be hosting the show, stepped out looking ready to party in festive separates consisting of a mustard top under a satiny teal blazer. Kate Hudson looked white hot in a strapless jumpsuit and Vanessa Hudgens shined bright in a a sexy, gunmetal gown with a deep slit up her left thigh. What's not to love?

During the PCAs, celebrities across all categories, including Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Trainor, and Gina Rodriguez, will soon be stepping out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate their peers' awards and accomplishments. The winners are decided by fans, which makes this a one-of-a-kind event. Here's to the nominees, soon-to-be winners, and to a spectacularly fun-filled evening! Click through to see more of your favorite stars hitting the People's Choice red carpet.

Tune in to CBS at 9 p.m. ET for the full show.