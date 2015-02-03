The 2010 People's Choice Awards

InStyle.com
Feb 02, 2015 @ 9:24 pm
Taylor Swift - 2010 People's Choice Awards
pinterest
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was among the fan favorites at the 2010 People's Choice Awards, held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Though the country queen's prize (in Jenny Packham) was just the latest addition to her trophy case, she couldn't resist getting a little star struck herself. "If ya'll ever wanna come to a show, you are 100 percent invited," Swift shyly said to Favorite Movie Actor Johnny Depp when the two crossed paths backstage.

-Bronwyn Barnes; with reporting by Lindzi Scharf

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman - 2010 People's Choice Awards
pinterest
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

While Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had prime seats for the show, they only seemed to have eyes for each other. Kidman stayed loyal to designer L'Wren Scott but went over to the dark side for a change, choosing a draped black gown for the occasion.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Ashton Kutcher and Jessica Alba - 2010 People's Choice Awards
pinterest
Ashton Kutcher and Jessica Alba

Backstage at the Nokia Theatre, Ashton Kutcher (in Dunhill) showed off his award for Favorite Web Celeb to Jessica Alba (in Antonio Berardi). "The peoples choice award really goes to you all! Thanks for the props!" Kutcher tweeted after his acceptance speech.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Taylor Lautner - 2010 People's Choice Awards
pinterest
Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner represented the Twilight Saga team, picking up the award for best on-screen team on behalf of himself and no-shows Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Kate Walsh and Carrie Underwood - 2010 People's Choice Awards
pinterest
Kate Walsh and Carrie Underwood

"Christian Cota. Am I saying that correctly?" drawled Favorite Country Artist winner Carrie Underwood when asked to name the designer of her edgy spider web gown. The newly-engaged country singer made time to chat with presenter Kate Walsh during a break backstage.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin - 2010 People's Choice Awards
pinterest
Ginnifer Goodwin

Fashion was in full bloom for Ginnifer Goodwin, who wore a striped Christian Lacroix with a standout flower pin. The Big Love star teamed up with Lost's Josh Holloway, to present the award for Favorite Male Artist to Keith Urban.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Cast of Glee - 2010 People's Choice Awards
pinterest
The Cast of Glee

The cast of Glee-Kevin McHale, Chris Colfer, Cory Monteith, Mark Salling, Amber Riley, Lea Michele (Nuj Novakhett), Dianna Agron (in Florette) and Jenna Ushkowitz-celebrated their award for Favorite New TV Comedy by posing for a group portrait backstage. "Today was our first day [of rehearsals] before we start shooting new episodes," said Monteith. "I was so happy to go back to work!"

Michael Caulfield/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres - The 2010 People's Choice Awards
pinterest
Ryan Reynolds & More!

It was a big night for Sandra Bullock (in Vivienne Westwood), who took home the award for Favorite Movie Actress and Favorite Comedy for The Proposal. "I'm not a veteran of award shows, so I just try to get out of the house on time," the leading lady-who was congratulated by Proposal co-star Ryan Reynolds and Favorite TV Talk Show winner Ellen DeGeneres-told the press. "The people I see doing this all the time always seem so together. I'm so not together. I'm just happy to be here."

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
<p>Katie Cassidy, Kellan Lutz</p>
pinterest
Katie Cassidy, Kellan Lutz

Melrose Place's Katie Cassidy (in a Talbot Runhof dress) and The Twilight Saga's Kellan Lutz joined forces to present the Favorite Country Artist award to Carrie Underwood. Lutz and his Twilight costars also took home awards for Favorite Movie and Favorite On-Screen Team.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Queen Latifah - 2010 People's Choice Awards
pinterest
Queen Latifah

Multi-talented host Queen Latifah (in Edition by Georges Chakra) belted out the evening's opening number, presided over the ceremony, and offered up a hilarious New Moon parody, taking the place of Kristen Stewart's Bella in the movie's big break up scene with Robert Pattinson's Edward.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Taraji P. Henson and Paula Patton - 2010 People's Choice Awards
pinterest
Taraji P. Henson and Paula Patton

After some baby talk with mom-to-be Paula Patton, Taraji P. Henson made her way onstage to present the award for Favorite Action Star. "I just got back from filming the Karate Kid, which is out this summer," said Henson, in a pale lilac one-shoulder Alberta Ferretti silk chiffon gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Olivia Wilde and Hugh Laurie - 2010 People's Choice Awards
pinterest
Olivia Wilde and Hugh Laurie

Looking lovely in Monique Lhuillier, Olivia Wilde sang the praises of House co-star Hugh Laurie, who took home the People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Actor in a Drama. "We made a big announcement on set when he got nominated," said Wilde. "We're all very excited."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
1 of 13

Advertisement
1 of 12 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was among the fan favorites at the 2010 People's Choice Awards, held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Though the country queen's prize (in Jenny Packham) was just the latest addition to her trophy case, she couldn't resist getting a little star struck herself. "If ya'll ever wanna come to a show, you are 100 percent invited," Swift shyly said to Favorite Movie Actor Johnny Depp when the two crossed paths backstage.

-Bronwyn Barnes; with reporting by Lindzi Scharf

Advertisement
2 of 12 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

While Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had prime seats for the show, they only seemed to have eyes for each other. Kidman stayed loyal to designer L'Wren Scott but went over to the dark side for a change, choosing a draped black gown for the occasion.

3 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Jessica Alba

Backstage at the Nokia Theatre, Ashton Kutcher (in Dunhill) showed off his award for Favorite Web Celeb to Jessica Alba (in Antonio Berardi). "The peoples choice award really goes to you all! Thanks for the props!" Kutcher tweeted after his acceptance speech.

Advertisement
4 of 12 Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner represented the Twilight Saga team, picking up the award for best on-screen team on behalf of himself and no-shows Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Advertisement
5 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Kate Walsh and Carrie Underwood

"Christian Cota. Am I saying that correctly?" drawled Favorite Country Artist winner Carrie Underwood when asked to name the designer of her edgy spider web gown. The newly-engaged country singer made time to chat with presenter Kate Walsh during a break backstage.

Advertisement
6 of 12 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin

Fashion was in full bloom for Ginnifer Goodwin, who wore a striped Christian Lacroix with a standout flower pin. The Big Love star teamed up with Lost's Josh Holloway, to present the award for Favorite Male Artist to Keith Urban.

Advertisement
7 of 12 Michael Caulfield/Getty Images

The Cast of Glee

The cast of Glee-Kevin McHale, Chris Colfer, Cory Monteith, Mark Salling, Amber Riley, Lea Michele (Nuj Novakhett), Dianna Agron (in Florette) and Jenna Ushkowitz-celebrated their award for Favorite New TV Comedy by posing for a group portrait backstage. "Today was our first day [of rehearsals] before we start shooting new episodes," said Monteith. "I was so happy to go back to work!"

Advertisement
8 of 12 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds & More!

It was a big night for Sandra Bullock (in Vivienne Westwood), who took home the award for Favorite Movie Actress and Favorite Comedy for The Proposal. "I'm not a veteran of award shows, so I just try to get out of the house on time," the leading lady-who was congratulated by Proposal co-star Ryan Reynolds and Favorite TV Talk Show winner Ellen DeGeneres-told the press. "The people I see doing this all the time always seem so together. I'm so not together. I'm just happy to be here."

Advertisement
9 of 12 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Katie Cassidy, Kellan Lutz

Melrose Place's Katie Cassidy (in a Talbot Runhof dress) and The Twilight Saga's Kellan Lutz joined forces to present the Favorite Country Artist award to Carrie Underwood. Lutz and his Twilight costars also took home awards for Favorite Movie and Favorite On-Screen Team.

Advertisement
10 of 12 Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Queen Latifah

Multi-talented host Queen Latifah (in Edition by Georges Chakra) belted out the evening's opening number, presided over the ceremony, and offered up a hilarious New Moon parody, taking the place of Kristen Stewart's Bella in the movie's big break up scene with Robert Pattinson's Edward.

Advertisement
11 of 12 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taraji P. Henson and Paula Patton

After some baby talk with mom-to-be Paula Patton, Taraji P. Henson made her way onstage to present the award for Favorite Action Star. "I just got back from filming the Karate Kid, which is out this summer," said Henson, in a pale lilac one-shoulder Alberta Ferretti silk chiffon gown.

Advertisement
12 of 12 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde and Hugh Laurie

Looking lovely in Monique Lhuillier, Olivia Wilde sang the praises of House co-star Hugh Laurie, who took home the People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Actor in a Drama. "We made a big announcement on set when he got nominated," said Wilde. "We're all very excited."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!