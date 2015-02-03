The 2010 People's Choice Awards

It was a big night for Sandra Bullock (in Vivienne Westwood), who took home the award for Favorite Movie Actress and Favorite Comedy for The Proposal. "I'm not a veteran of award shows, so I just try to get out of the house on time," the leading lady-who was congratulated by Proposal co-star Ryan Reynolds and Favorite TV Talk Show winner Ellen DeGeneres-told the press. "The people I see doing this all the time always seem so together. I'm so not together. I'm just happy to be here."