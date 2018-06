The 2009 People's Choice Awards

Ellen DeGeneres-who was accompanied by partner Portia de Rossi (in Zac Posen)-was tapped to present the first award of the evening at the last minute. "I'm not supposed to be here right now," said the talk show titan, who danced her way to the stage. "This was supposed to be Kate Hudson. She was going to present the first award of the evening, but she's in traffic. She's forty minutes away, so let's wait."