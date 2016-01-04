Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Brie Larson & More Kick Off Awards Season in Spectacular Fashion

There's no rest for the weary—at least for the nominated set. While we're just starting to settle into 2016, Oscars frontrunners are already making the red carpet rounds, kicking off awards season (and the new year) with the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. And as expected, there was no shortage of spectacular fashions that looked even more spectacular accessorized with awarded statues.

Carol star Cate Blanchett accepted the Desert Palm Achievement Award in a winning ensemble, courtesy of a sky blue Marc Jacobs creation embellished with gold-leaf embroidery and Tiffany & Co. jewels, while her co-star Rooney Mara smoldered in a sweet lace-trimmed Lanvin LBD. Room star Brie Larson may have been awarded the Breakthrough Performance Award, but Breakthrough Style Star would have worked, too as she graced the red carpet in a stunning emerald green design with gilded Brian Atwood sandals.

Keep scrolling to see more looks from the red carpet. We predict this might be the chicest awards season yet.

RELATED: Alicia Vikander Is Pretty in Pink Ruffles at the Palm Springs International Film Festival