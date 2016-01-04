Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Brie Larson & More Kick Off Awards Season in Spectacular Fashion

There's no rest for the weary—at least for the nominated set. While we're just starting to settle into 2016, Oscars frontrunners are already making the red carpet rounds, kicking off awards season (and the new year) with the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. And as expected, there was no shortage of spectacular fashions that looked even more spectacular accessorized with awarded statues. 

Carol star Cate Blanchett accepted the Desert Palm Achievement Award in a winning ensemble, courtesy of a sky blue Marc Jacobs creation embellished with gold-leaf embroidery and Tiffany & Co. jewels, while her co-star Rooney Mara smoldered in a sweet lace-trimmed Lanvin LBD. Room star Brie Larson may have been awarded the Breakthrough Performance Award, but Breakthrough Style Star would have worked, too as she graced the red carpet in a stunning emerald green design with gilded Brian Atwood sandals.

Keep scrolling to see more looks from the red carpet. We predict this might be the chicest awards season yet.

Cate Blanchett

Blanchett kicked off awards season in the most stylish way possible—she hit the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala (and won an award in the process) in a powder-blue Marc Jacobs creation with gold leaf embellishment. The finishing touches? Tiffany & Co. jewelry and nude suede Salvatore Ferragamo pumps. 

Rooney Mara

The Carol star smoldered at the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in a sweet lace-trimmed satin Lanvin LBD with black slingbacks.

Brie Larson

The Room star accepted the Breakthrough Performance Award in a stunning emerald green design with gilded Brian Atwood sandals.

Helen Mirren

Mirren was a vision in a royal blue cardigan that she elevated with a sweeping ball gown skirt, both by Alberta Ferretti, a gold belt, a set of sapphire teardrop earrings, and an embossed indigo Oroton bag.

Kate Winslet

The Steve Jobs star worked her curves on the red carpet in a sculpted black Roland Mouret gown that she accessorized with diamond earrings.

Alicia Vikander

The Danish Girl star sweetened up for the 2016 Palm Springs Film Festival in pale pink polka-dot Erdem separates that she styled with Bulgari diamonds and nude sandals. 

Saoirse Ronan

Ronan was wonderfully eclectic at the 2016 Palm Springs Film Festival as she accepted the International Star Award in a sheer mixed-print number with a pearl necklace and coral heels.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

The blonde beauty joined her hubby (who was honored for his work in Black Mass) on the red carpet in a slinky black lace Dolce & Gabbana gown, complete with a stack of gold bracelets and black satin Brian Atwood pumps.

