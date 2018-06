9 of 10 Everett Collection

Cuba Gooding Jr.



"For six years it was in our old house in Coldwater Canyon. We had a wine cabinet, and it sat behind the glass on one of the shelves. People would say, 'Is that it?' The cabinet was temperature controlled because of the wine, so the Oscar stayed beaming new. Now that I keep it out in the open in my screening room, it has become tarnished-which is kind of cool. It's starting to age and get character. Like me."



Gooding won his Oscar in 1996 for Best Supporting Actor in Jerry Maguire.